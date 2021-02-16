Police investigating ‘smash and grab’ theft at Wrentham Outlets

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said what appeared to be three male suspects in a crossover-style sports utility vehicle went to the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, smashed through the front door of the Burberry store, and took off with a large quantity of merchandise.

Police are investigating a “smash and grab” theft that occurred at a Burberry store in Wrentham early Monday morning.

Police are investigating a “smash and grab” theft that occurred at the Burberry store at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets on Feb. 15.

“We’re looking definitely at connections to organized retail crime,” McGrath said in a telephone interview Tuesday morning. “There are some similar cases in Burberry stores in other parts of the country, including Virginia.”

McGrath said Wrentham police were first alerted to the store alarm going off at around 5:20 a.m., and an officer arrived at the scene within minutes. The store was closed at the time, he said.

Advertisement

It’s not clear what the thieves used to smash the door, and police will be reviewing surveillance video footage and working with other agencies as they investigate, he said.

Police posted a photo on Facebook of a gaping hole that was left in one of the glass doors at the front of the store, along with shards of shattered glass scattered on the floor. Another photo showed yellow tape emblazoned with the phrase “POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS” strung across the entrance to the shop.

The incident remains under investigation, McGrath said.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.