Clark, 9 other delegation members call for central COVID vaccine appointment system

The lawmakers issued their call in a letter to Baker, a Republican, dated Feb. 12. It was signed by every member of the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation, except for US Representative Richie Neal, who chairs the powerful House Ways and Means Committee.

United States Representative Katherine Clark, the fourth-ranking House Democrat , and several of her Massachusetts colleagues have called on Governor Charlie Baker to create a centralized COVID-19 vaccine appointment system for eligible state residents, amid a balky rollout that’s frustrated communities of color and some seniors who’ve had difficulty accessing doses.

Advertisement

Clark’s office gave the letter to the press. According to the note, the pols have “serious concerns regarding the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.”

Baker’s office didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment Tuesday morning.

The lawmakers, while conceding the Trump administration badly mishandled the pandemic and acknowledging the state’s recent steps to improve vaccine scheduling accessibility for seniors, insisted more must be done.

“[W]e remain deeply concerned that the absence of a centralized pre-registration system for vaccine appointments has contributed to a slow and inequitable deployment of vaccines in Massachusetts, a trend that will only be exacerbated by increased demand as appointments open up to future eligibility groups,” the letter said. “We therefore implore you to act with the requisite urgency to develop and implement a centralized, accessible system for all Massachusetts residents to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccinations, confirm eligibility details, and receive notification when an appointment becomes available at a convenient location.”

The lawmakers noted that more than 500,000 state residents have tested positive for the virus, including more than 15,000 people who’ve succumbed to it.

“The pandemic and its economic fallout continue to disproportionately devastate communities of color and immigrant communities, and the emergence of more transmissible variants has only intensified the urgency around vaccine deployment,” the letter said. “Yet nearly two months after the arrival of the first Pfizer vaccine doses, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, with its prestigious health care infrastructure and wealth of technological innovation, remains at the bottom of every national ranking of states’ vaccine distribution.”

Advertisement

The lawmakers decried what they called a “disjointed and cumbersome sign-up process has left seniors confused and unable to access desperately needed vaccine appointments,” adding that “the disproportionate reliance on mass vaccination sites has left appointments unfilled and large portions of our most vulnerable populations unserved.”

So how do we fix it?

Per the letter, a centralized appointment system would identify communities and eligibility groups where targeted outreach is needed to help residents schedule appointments or build confidence in the shot; streamline the intake and scheduling process for patients and providers; enable the state to match vaccine supply with demand; and ensure local providers and clinics can administer enough doses to warrant their allotments.

“We recognize that this type of emergency communication system requires funding, and we will continue to fight for federal resources to both scale up vaccine production and help the Commonwealth ensure vaccines are distributed equitably and efficiently,” the letter said. “We appreciate your time and attention to this, and we thank you for your fair and full consideration of our request.”

And it’s not just the congressional delegation sounding off on the vaccine rollout.

In a recent interview with WCVB-TV, state House Speaker Ron Mariano, a Quincy Democrat, said teachers should be prioritized.

Advertisement

“I think if a teacher wants to, wants to be vaccinated and is comfortable that the vaccine provides them with the protection that keeps their families safe, yeah, I think they should be moved up” from their current position on the state eligibility list, he said.

State officials on Friday unveiled a substantial upgrade to the current online appointment system that’s intended to make it much easier for residents to quickly find available appointments near them.

The result is a new website, vaxfinder.mass.gov, that uses a simpler, uncluttered interface for people to enter their location and find what sites near them have available slots, and when. The state’s first website requires residents to visit individual vaccination providers and undertake a lengthy — and often fruitless — search, filling out a new form for each one, before finding out whether a slot is available.

Still, the new tool falls far short of the easy signup procedures offered in other states; Massachusetts residents, for example, must still navigate to the individual vaccination providers, where they can enroll and book an appointment, as opposed to registering through one, central scheduling tool.

The new state website is the latest adjustment by the Baker administration in managing the rollout of the vaccination effort in the face of tremendous demand and confusion. In order to reduce the risk of wasting shots that have a short shelf life after being defrosted, the state abruptly this week allowed people younger than 75 to receive a vaccination if they accompany an eligible senior to a vaccination appointment.

Advertisement

Also Friday, the Baker administration reported that COVID-19 inoculations had passed the 1 million mark.

The state also recently rolled out a 211 call line for vaccine reservations, especially for residents age 75 and older who have difficulty booking an appointment online.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.