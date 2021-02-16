R.I. Congressman David Cicilline has no regrets about taking on Trump

ICYMI : Rhode Island was up to 121,787 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 895 new cases since Feb. 12. The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 3.4 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 20.7 percent. The state announced 44 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,334. There were 181 people in the hospital, and 101,461 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine.

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.

US Representative David Cicilline and the rest of the team that managed former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate last week have largely been praised for laying out a compelling case that Trump incited the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 even though they were unable to secure the 67 votes needed to convict Trump.

Heck, even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for the attack on the capitol that left five people dead. He reiterated that point in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Monday that defended his vote to acquit the former president.

In a brief interview over the weekend, Cicilline told me that he always knew that it was unlikely the Senate would convict Trump, but he said “there was a little part of me that thought we could do this,” especially as more Republicans were critical of the defense that Trump’s team put on.

”I don’t think we would have done the work that we did if each of us didn’t harbor some belief that we would win,” Cicilline said. “I harbored it to the very end.”

When asked about the defense he’d have put on if he were Trump’s attorney, Cicilline, a former defense attorney, had two responses.

If it were a criminal case in a regular court, “I would have very early in the process tried to negotiate a plea bargain.” In terms of the impeachment trial, “I think they did the only thing they could. How do you avoid the overwhelming argument? You come up with a constitutional argument.”

Cicilline also said he agrees with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that the House should not censure Trump because the punishment is not remotely severe enough for the crime that the Democrats believe he committed.

Now that the trial is over, a big question is when the Senate will take up Governor Gina Raimondo’s nomination to be President Joe Biden’s secretary of Commerce. The Senate is off this week, but a vote could be scheduled as soon as next week.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Incoming Governor Dan McKee is again criticizing outgoing Governor Gina Raimondo, this time for the state’s handling of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more.

⚓ It has been two months since the first vaccine shot went into the arm of a Rhode Island doctor. Here’s how health officials are grading Rhode Island’s rollout. Read more.

⚓ The state is trying to distribute 10,000 naloxone kits as the COVID-19 pandemic makes another public health crisis — deaths linked to fentanyl and other drugs — worse. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Jose M. Rodriguez Jr., founder and CEO of Tasium, a Providence-based company that develops specialized clothing for people on the autism spectrum. E-mail us with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

⚓ I can’t even wait for Kin Southern Table + Bar to open in Providence. Read more.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Education: Massachusetts communities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19 still might not fully reopen schools this year even if teachers get vaccinated. Read more.

⚓ Business: Don’t miss the fascinating profile on the former Brockton track star who became a millionaire thanks to GameStop. Read more.

⚓ Police: The sole scrutiny of Boston’s new police commissioner came via a quick Google search and a read of past Police Department press releases. Then the city realized it had a problem. Read more.

⚓ Sports: Big Papi thinks baseball is boring right now. Read more.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The Johnston Planning Board meets at 6 p.m. to discuss a proposal for a “retail distribution facility” that is widely expected to be an Amazon warehouse.

⚓ Cornell University professor Cristobal Young is speaking at Brown University at noon about what he considers to be the myth of millionaire tax flight in a post-Trump world.

⚓ The legislative commission on child care meets at 2:30 p.m.

Thanks for reading.

Dan McGowan