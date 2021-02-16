Skier 60, dead after striking tree at Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont

The skier was pronounced dead in an ambulance after being transported to base area first aid, Stowe Police Chief Donald Hull said.

Ski patrol tended to the skier, a 60-year-old man who was reported to be in undesignated glades off of an intermediate trail, a statement from the resort said.

A skier died Monday after striking a tree on a hill at Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont, police said.

Hull said the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

“We just don’t know what happened,” he said.

Stowe police have yet to release the skier’s name, as they work to notify family members who live out of state.

“Stowe Mountain Resort, the Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Bobby Murphy, Vice President and General Manager of Stowe Mountain Resort.

Ski conditions on the mountain have been good, Hull said.

