State courts again try to resume jury trials in a handful of cases

Beginning Tuesday, courthouses in Boston and Greenfield will begin welcoming jurors. Jury trials have been mostly suspended since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak last year. Bench trials, decided by judges, resumed last summer.

The state court system on Tuesday began its second attempt to resume jury trials, three weeks after officials cut short an initial step toward restarting operations that had been disrupted by the pandemic.

Clerk Joanna Maletti sanitized her hands while standing behind a plexiglass wall in a courtroom in District Court in Lowell during an earlier test run of jury trials last month.

The current focus is on cases where the defendant is not in custody.

Last month, court officials put a test run for jury trials on hold after four trials that played out over two weeks. The purpose of the pause was to “review and analyze” how those first four trials went, a spokeswoman for the trial court system said at the time.

COVID-19 transmission did not play into the decision to postpone, the courts spokeswoman, Jennifer Donahue, said.

“No jurors have reported testing positive for COVID-19,” Donahue said at the time. “We have not received reports of anyone involved in jury trials testing positive.”

The calendar for this week includes three trials beginning Tuesday in housing court in Greenfield, Donahue said.

“As part of a pilot, in the jury trial that begins today in Greenfield, some jurors are being impaneled remotely,” Donahue said.

Wednesday’s cases will be heard in housing court in Boston Municipal Court, Donahue said, followed by juvenile court on Thursday in Springfield.

Until early January, the Trial Court of Massachusetts hadn’t summoned jurors since the pandemic prompted courthouses to close on March 14, 2020. Court administrators had postponed the return of jury trials more than a half-dozen times.

This week’s trials and next week’s trials in Boston, Woburn, Plymouth and Fall River are being held “in locations where jury trials have not yet been conducted to identify any issues,” Donahue said.

It will be up to the Supreme Judicial Court to provide guidance on the next steps, she said.

The decision on whether to continue to hold trials would be informed by daily reports on infection rates, and consultations with an epidemiologist and other infectious disease specialists, Chief Justice of the Trial Court Paula M. Carey has said.





