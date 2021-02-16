Storm brings power outages, icy roads, and reduced speeds on Mass. Pike

Speeds on the Massachusetts Turnpike were cut to 40 miles per hour Tuesday morning and some 1,200 customers were without power due to a cold mess of a storm overspreading the state.
Icy road conditions were hampering the morning commute and the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all but coastal Massachusetts that lasts until noon.
[130 am] Here is an approximate timeline of freezing rain and rain moving across SNE though the morning. Ice lasts the longest over higher terrain in northern MA, with locally heavy rain and possible thunder across RI/SE MA. Precip exits the coast by midday. pic.twitter.com/BvKp6BKB5A— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 16, 2021
Forecasters were also cautioned that conditions are generating heavy fog in some communities and urged drivers to slow way down.
Visibilities have been reduced in heavy rain and fog this morning. Take it slow on the road and give yourself extra space! pic.twitter.com/xxduVvE9WK— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 16, 2021
MassDOT imposed a cut in speed limits on the Mass. Pike, starting in Weston and extending out to the New York border. The safety precaution also bans transportation of certain materials.
Advertisement
On I-90 between NY border and Weston (mile marker 123, Rt 128/95), 40 mph speed restriction and no travel by Spec Permits/Tandems/Propane— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 16, 2021
Forecasters wrote that conditions will persist in Central and Western Massachusetts until noon.
“Freezing rain. Ice accumulations of two to four tenths of an inch,” forecasters wrote. “Locally higher amounts possible across the highest terrain in the east slopes of the Berkshires and northern Worcester Hills.”
Power outages were reported in spots across the state with the largest concentration in Plymouth and Worcester counties. Utilities were making progress restoring power. At 7:11 a.m., some 4,100 customers were without power, but that number had dropped to 1,200 around as of 7:45 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
Forecasts expect temperatures to rise steadily Tuesday until some communities hit the 50s. However they cautioned below freezing temperatures will return Tuesday night.
Who's ready for some warm temperatures? Well, if you live along the south coast you'll enjoy a very mild late morning/early afternoon today in the upper 40s/low 50s! Don't get too used too it though, because 20s return tonight. pic.twitter.com/rryp9BOs0t— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 16, 2021
Another winter weather system arrives later this week and could bring up to six inches of snow to the state, forecasters wrote.
Our next winter storm comes later Thur into Fri bringing a good chance of 4 to 6 inches or more of snow to the region. Below is the probability of 4" or more thru 7 am Friday. There are a lot of moving parts, but we'll be updating you on forecast details over the next few days! pic.twitter.com/mCtbCo48Nd— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 16, 2021
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.