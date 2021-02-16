Storm brings power outages, icy roads, and reduced speeds on Mass. Pike

Icy road conditions were hampering the morning commute and the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all but coastal Massachusetts that lasts until noon.

Speeds on the Massachusetts Turnpike were cut to 40 miles per hour Tuesday morning and some 1,200 customers were without power due to a cold mess of a storm overspreading the state.

Forecasters were also cautioned that conditions are generating heavy fog in some communities and urged drivers to slow way down.

MassDOT imposed a cut in speed limits on the Mass. Pike, starting in Weston and extending out to the New York border. The safety precaution also bans transportation of certain materials.

Forecasters wrote that conditions will persist in Central and Western Massachusetts until noon.

“Freezing rain. Ice accumulations of two to four tenths of an inch,” forecasters wrote. “Locally higher amounts possible across the highest terrain in the east slopes of the Berkshires and northern Worcester Hills.”

Power outages were reported in spots across the state with the largest concentration in Plymouth and Worcester counties. Utilities were making progress restoring power. At 7:11 a.m., some 4,100 customers were without power, but that number had dropped to 1,200 around as of 7:45 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Forecasts expect temperatures to rise steadily Tuesday until some communities hit the 50s. However they cautioned below freezing temperatures will return Tuesday night.

Another winter weather system arrives later this week and could bring up to six inches of snow to the state, forecasters wrote.

























John R. Ellement