A storm exits today and a new one arrives Thursday

It was above freezing over most areas by sunrise Tuesday.

Accidents were occurring on the roads Tuesday morning as problems from the freezing rain overnight continued into the daylight hours. Although temperatures warmed above 35 degrees along the coastline, it remained below freezing over inland areas just prior to sunrise.

The rain will continue through the morning, coming to an end after a gusty, heavier downpour and perhaps even a rumble of thunder. The loop below shows the heaviest rain moving through southern New England around sunrise Tuesday.

A line of heavy rain was moving east early Tuesday. COD Weather

South of Boston, the air may warm towards 50 degrees early this afternoon before turning colder tonight. Even inland areas will be significantly above freezing today so we should see much of the ice out there melt.

It will be cold overnight with temperatures falling back down into the upper teens and lower twenties leading to a bright and cold Wednesday. Typical high temperatures are already approaching 40 degrees this time of the year, but we will be lucky if we reach freezing tomorrow.

Highs Wednesday will reach near 30 in the afternoon. NOAA

Another storm later Thursday

The break in the action won’t last very long as the next storm system will quickly arrive later Thursday and continue into Friday. The snow will likely start in the afternoon or early evening on Thursday, making for a slow commute home after a dry morning.

I expect the snow to be moderate-to-heavy at times overnight and into Friday. There are some signs the snow may linger over Eastern Massachusetts for a good deal of Friday, adding a couple more inches to the four to eight that I’m expecting.

The odds are quite high that much of the area will see at least 4 inches of snow Thursday night and Friday. NOAA Database

There are still a couple of days until this storm begins. If the storm slows down a little and remains cold, then we could see more snow. If the storm moves a little faster or some warm air gets involved we might see a change to rain, and this would limit snowfall. Presently I think most of Greater Boston is going to see a moderate snowstorm.

There remains even more uncertainty about whether or not Cape Cod sees mostly rain or mostly snow from this storm. I think it’s likely that there is a changeover from snow to rain, limiting total accumulation.

A fast moving coastal storm brings snow to New England Thursday night and Friday. Tropical Tidbits

Cold and dry weekend

Whatever happens, the system will clear out for the weekend and temperatures are going to remain quite a bit below average. This time of the year, typical highs would actually be right around 40 degrees and I’m not expecting us to get above freezing. This means whatever snow falls at the end of the week will still be around for the weekend.

I don’t want to jump too far ahead, but the stormy pattern we have been in could be relaxing a bit, and temperatures could also return to more seasonable levels next week.











