Talk will focus on history of Black Americans in Essex County

The history of Black Americans in Essex County will be the topic of a virtual talk presented by the Gloucester-based Cape Ann Museum Friday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m.

At the event, which is part of the celebration of Black History Month, professors Elizabeth Duclos-Orsello of Salem State University and Kabria Baumgartner of the University of New Hampshire will discuss their research for a new report, “African Americans in Essex County,” which was funded by the National Park Service and will be released this spring.

The pair have spent the past two years visiting historic repositories throughout Essex County, including the Cape Ann Museum, to collect, compile, and catalog the history of African-Americans in the area.