UK variant of the coronavirus is found in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE — State health officials on Tuesday announced the first cases of a more transmissible — and possibly deadlier — coronavirus variant from the United Kingdom have been identified in three Rhode Island patients.

The variant, known as B.1.1.7, is more easily spread than the original coronavirus. It has caused a rapid surge of cases in the United Kingdom and other countries, as well as in California.

The samples, which were identified Monday night, underwent sequencing as part of the Rhode Island Department of Health’s COVID-19 genomic surveillance plan.