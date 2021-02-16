UK variant of the coronavirus is found in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE — State health officials on Tuesday announced the first cases of a more transmissible — and possibly deadlier — coronavirus variant from the United Kingdom have been identified in three Rhode Island patients.
The variant, known as B.1.1.7, is more easily spread than the original coronavirus. It has caused a rapid surge of cases in the United Kingdom and other countries, as well as in California.
The samples, which were identified Monday night, underwent sequencing as part of the Rhode Island Department of Health’s COVID-19 genomic surveillance plan.
These cases are still under investigation, according to the announcement.
Of the three patients, one was in their 60s, one was in their 50s, and one was in their 20s.
The announcement comes nearly a month after Massachusetts public health officials identified that state’s first case of the UK variant. On Sunday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported an additional 19 new cases of the variant in the state, bringing the total number of infections caused by the coronavirus mutation to 29.
British government scientists announced Saturday that they are increasingly finding the variant to be linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and death than previous versions of the coronavirus, according to The New York Times.
