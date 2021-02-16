UNH says faculty member who engaged in ‘intimidation and harrassment’ has resigned

“It has been four months since we were first made aware of serious allegations of misconduct by a member of our faculty on social media,” the leaders said in the Feb. 10 joint statement. “That investigation is now complete. While we are limited in what we can say in order to protect the privacy of all involved, we can share that the faculty member chose to resign.”

The statement by President James W. Dean and Nadine Petty, associate vice president for diversity, does not identify the professor, their gender, the department that previously employed them, nor does it describe what actions triggered the university investigation in the first place.

In a cryptically worded statement, officials at the University of New Hampshire reported that an unidentified faculty member has resigned due to social media postings that violated school policy against “intimidation and harassment.”

The school said that its investigation led to the conclusion that “the conduct exhibited was not consistent with the university’s values and our expectation that every faculty member contribute to a professional academic environment free of intimidation and harassment.”

The Globe reported last October that women and people of color in the science community were being trolled online by someone identifying themselves as a woman and who also claimed to be a person of color using The Science Femme Twitter account. The actual author of the tweets was quickly identified by online sleuths as a white male associate UNH professor.

The poster routinely derided diversity and inclusion efforts, “wokeness” in science, and transgender people. The account also took credit for “killing my [department’s] woke statement on social unrest” following the death of George Floyd by removing “all woke terminology...including anti-racism, white supremacy, white privilege, and claims of systemic racism.”

One of those targeted was Gina Chaput, a UNH graduate completing postdoctoral studies in molecular microbiology at North Carolina State University who said in a telephone interview Tuesday she was disappointed UNH did not identify the offending professor by name.

“I think he should have been publicly identified… so he is not hired somewhere else,” she said “It wasn’t like he took his beliefs and went too far. He took actions to actually harass people.”

Using the Twitter account, the UNH employee took an old photograph of Chaput wearing headphones and notified her university supervisor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that she was breaking workplace safety rules in the lab.

Chaput said she was interviewed by UNH last fall about the professor, and also said that once her name was connected to the school investigation through media coverage, at least three other people reported being targeted. She referred them to UNH also.

“In my situation, it was a very clear example of belief into actions to actually attempting to harm someone’s career,” said Chaput who added she was not sanctioned by her school because she immediately notified them about the falsity of the allegation being made against her.

Chaput credited her time at UNH for giving her a personal and professional focus. “UNH really cultivated my love for science,” she said. “I hope they start taking action, not just using the words diversity and inclusion. But actually look at their structure and how they run things” and address “any systemic issues that may still be occurring.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.