US Marshals Service ups reward for information on Qinxuan Pan

The reward for information leading to the arrest of 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan, a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is now set at $10,000, Matthew Duffy a US Marshals spokesman, said in a statement.

The United States Marshals Service on Tuesday increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of a Massachusetts man wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of a Yale.

Pan was last seen driving with family members in the area of Duluth or Brookhaven in Georgia on Feb. 11. The Marshals Service warned that Pan is considered armed and dangerous.

A family member told the Marshals Service Pan was carrying a black backpack and acting strangely when last seen.

Authorities have launched a nationwide manhunt for Pan, who is a person of interest in the Feb. 6 slaying of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang, according to the statement.

Pan has not been charged in the case, but is wanted on one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and interstate theft of a vehicle. Pan allegedly stole an SUV on the day of the slaying from a Mansfield, Massachusetts, car dealer.

Jiang was killed at the corner of Lawrence Street and Nicholl Street in New Haven on Feb. 6 around 8:30 p.m., according to New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes.

Pan is described as a 6 foot tall, 170-pound Asian male with a medium complexion and short black hair, the statement said.

Anyone with information about Pan’s whereabouts is asked to contract the US Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 or 1-877-926-8332.

