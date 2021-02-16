‘We’re in Fenway Park’: Police investigating after TikTok video shows two men sneaking onto the field

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Feb. 7, according to Zineb Curran, a Red Sox spokesperson.

The video was posted on TikTok a few days ago but had been removed from the user’s account as of Monday evening. The footage can still be seen as it has been reposted across social media platforms.

Boston police are investigating after a video surfaced on TikTok showing two young men running onto the snow-covered field at Fenway Park in the middle of the night, according to Boston Police and the Red Sox.

The video shows the two men laughing as they entered the field from the stands, stepping through a waist-high door and passing the Red Sox dugout on their right. As they stepped onto the field, the men seemed in awe that they had made it so far without being caught.

One of the men can be heard saying, “We’re on the baseball field at Fenway Park. I don’t see anyone. I mean I’m kind of, like ... I’m kind of messed up so I can’t really tell.”

A moment later, one of the men says, “We’re in Fenway Park. This is like worldwide known for baseball.”

At one point, the person shooting the video stands on the pitcher’s mound and deals a pretend pitch to his friend standing at the plate.

The men were eventually confronted by Fenway Park security and ran away, Curran said.

“We are actively working with the Boston Police Department to identify the suspects,” Curran said in a statement. “The Red Sox take matters of security very seriously and are constantly working to improve Fenway Park’s comprehensive security systems to prevent future incidents of this nature.”

A Boston police spokesperson said the department is working with Red Sox security in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to 27463.

