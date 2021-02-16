Worcester COVID vaccination sites partially shuttered Tuesday due to weather

Appointments slated for the 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. window Tuesday remain in place, the statement said.

In a statement posted to the City of Worcester’s website, authorities said the vaccination site at the Worcester Senior Center at 128 Providence St. would open at 1 p.m. Tuesday, with slots that had been booked between 8 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. bounced to the same times Saturday.

Tuesday’s miserable weather prompted the postponement of a number of morning COVID-19 vaccine appointments at sites in Worcester, officials said.

“For questions, please contact the Worcester Division of Public Health at 508-799-8531 or e-mail health@worcesterma.gov,” the statement said.

In addition, officials said, the vaccination site at Worcester State University at 486 Chandler St. pushed Tuesday’s scheduled 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. appointments to the same slots on Saturday.

“Appointment times will remain the same, and e-mail notifications will be sent to those with scheduled appointments,” the statement said “The afternoon clinic, from 1:30-5:30 p.m., remains as scheduled” Tuesday.

The statement said “individuals 75 and older without access to the internet or who are unable to schedule their appointment online can call toll free 2-1-1 or (877) 211-6277 for assistance.”

Older residents make up a big chunk of the current eligibility pool for the vaccine.

At nearly a half a million strong statewide, the 65-74 contingent is larger than any group now being vaccinated.

Currently, more than 1 million state residents are eligible for the coveted vaccines. They include the 75-plus cohort along with health workers, first responders, and people who live or work in congregate settings ranging from group homes and long-term-care sites to prisons and homeless shelters.

In Tuesday’s statement, Worcester city officials also included information about resources for COVID-19 testing, which remains a key strategy in preventing the spread of the virus.

“Free Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing offered by UMass Memorial Healthcare is currently scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow at Mercantile Center, 201 Commercial St. (intersection of Commercial and Mechanic streets),” the statement said.

Residents are urged to check the website for any changes in testing times.

