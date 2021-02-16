Coronavirus vaccine supplies to states and pharmacies increasing by another notch

That increase is part of a gradual expansion of Americans’ ability to sign up for inoculation directly from drugstores familiar to them. Psaki said the latest number of weekly vaccine doses that states will start to receive represents a 57 percent increase from the supply when President Biden was inaugurated Jan. 20. The increase comes from an anticipated scale-up in manufacturing rather than changes initiated by the new administration.

According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, the government is also providing more vaccine directly to pharmacies, increasing the number of doses per week from 1 million to 2 million.

WASHINGTON — The weekly supply of coronavirus vaccines being sent to states is ratcheting up again, from 11 million doses to 13.5 million, the White House said Tuesday, as the availability of the vaccine continues to run far behind demand.

Advertisement

State and local health departments continue to be overwhelmed nearly two months into the start of the largest mass vaccination campaign in US history, with residents eager for protection from COVID-19, the coronavirus-caused disease that has killed more than 485,000 people in the United States.

Tuesday’s announcement came five days after Biden disclosed that his administration had finished an agreement with two vaccine manufacturers for an additional 200 million doses by the end of July. The government, exercising options built into contracts negotiated last year, purchased half those doses from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, and the other half from Moderna — the vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States.

That purchase should provide enough vaccine doses by midsummer to cover every US adult. But it did not hasten the supply to surmount current shortages.

WASHINGTON POST





Supply breakdowns snarl distribution of N95 masks

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of medical-grade N95 face masks are pouring out of American factories and heading into storage, yet doctors and nurses say there still aren’t enough to keep them safe.

Advertisement

An Associated Press investigation found a logistical breakdown at the heart of the perceived mask shortage, rooted in federal failures to coordinate supply chains and provide hospitals with clear rules about how to manage their medical equipment.

Exclusive trade data and interviews with manufacturers, federal regulators, hospital procurement officials, and front-line medical workers reveal a communication breakdown — not an actual shortage — that is depriving doctors, nurses and others risking exposure to COVID-19 of first-rate protection.

In Fort Worth, medical-grade mask manufacturer Prestige Ameritech’s warehouse is piled high with cases of N95s. It can churn out 1 million every four days. But there aren’t orders for nearly that many, so Prestige recently got government approval to export them.

“I’m drowning in these respirators,” owner Mike Bowen said.

Meanwhile, Mary Turner, a COVID-19 intensive care nurse at a hospital outside Minneapolis, strapped on the one disposable N-95 respirator allotted for her entire shift.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Turner threw out her mask after each patient to prevent the spread of disease. Now she wears one mask from each infected person to the next because N95s — which filter out 95 percent of infectious particles — have supposedly been in short supply since last March.

Turner’s employer, North Memorial Health, said in a statement that supplies have stabilized, but the company is still limiting use because “we must remain mindful of that supply” to ensure everyone’s safety.

Advertisement

Internal government e-mails obtained by The Associated Press show there were deliberate decisions to withhold vital information about new mask manufacturers and availability.

Before the pandemic, medical providers followed guidelines that called for N95s to be discarded after each use. As the masks ran short, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modified guidelines to allow for extended use and reuse if supplies are “depleted,” a term left undefined.

Hospitals have responded in a variety of ways. Some are back to pre-COVID-19, one-use-per-patient N95 protocols, but most are doling out one mask a day or fewer to each employee. Many hospital procurement officers say they are following guidelines for depleted supplies, even if their own stockpiles are robust.

To boost domestic supply, the federal agency that oversees N95 manufacturers, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, has approved 94 new brands, including 19 domestic manufacturers, according to the internal government emails.

Chester “Trey” Moeller, a political appointee who served as the CDC’s deputy chief of staff until President Biden’s inauguration last month, said efforts to increase mask production succeeded, but the government has failed to connect new suppliers with customers.

In December, Moeller grew frustrated.

“(NIOSH) had approved almost 20 US manufacturers to make N95 masks, but had not published any guidance or notice of what is ultimately more than 100 million N95 mask-making capacity a month going unsold,” Moeller said.

The Food and Drug Administration was monitoring N95 supply chains, but the agency has not solved the problem. “There have been a good number of new NIOSH (mask) approvals that have been granted,” said Suzanne Schwartz, director of the FDA’s Office of Strategic Partnerships & Technology Innovation. “Yet the access to those new manufacturers, there seems to be a hurdle there. FDA . . . is trying to identify that blockage.”

Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PRESS





First FEMA mass vaccinations sites open in Calif.

FEMA opened its first COVID-19 mass vaccination sites Tuesday, setting up in Los Angeles and Oakland as part of an effort by the Biden administration to get shots into arms more quickly and reach minority communities hit hard by the outbreak.

In the early morning in Los Angeles, several dozen cars were already lined up with people sitting inside reading newspapers and passing the time, a half-hour before the 9 a.m. opening of the country’s first mass vaccination site run with assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Troops in camouflage fatigues stood around the sprawling parking lot at California State University Los Angeles, where some 40 white tents were erected and dozens of orange cones put in place to guide traffic.

The site, set up in heavily Latino East Los Angeles as part of an effort to reach communities that have suffered disproportionately from the coronavirus, aims to vaccinate up to 6,000 people a day. Another such site opened at the Oakland Coliseum, near working-class Black and Latino neighborhoods.

ASSOCIATED PRESS





Winter storm no match for Seattle senior

Advertisement

SEATTLE — A rare winter storm that dumped a foot of snow on Seattle couldn’t keep a 90-year-old woman from her first appointment for the coronavirus vaccine.

Instead, Fran Goldman walked 6 miles round trip to get her shot.

“I have been calling to get an appointment anywhere, every morning, every afternoon and often I’ve been online at night,” Goldman said, according to the Seattle Times.

She finally secured a slot for Sunday morning, but on Friday and Saturday a strong winter storm moved through the region, turning the city’s normally rainy streets into a winter scene of snowdrifts.

Goldman dressed in fleece pants and a short-sleeved shirt so that the nurse could get to her arm easily. Over that, she layered a fleece zip-up, then a down coat, then a rain jacket.

She then put on snow boots, took out her walking sticks and ventured onto the snowy streets.

“It was challenging,” she told the newspaper.

But Goldman made it to her appointment, just 5 minutes late.

ASSOCIATED PRESS





Entrepreneur admits to being wrong on indoor event

Last month, entrepreneur Peter Diamandis stood on a purple-lit stage inside the offices of one of his tech companies in Culver City, Calif., as hundreds listened online to his presentation.

The summit was not completely virtual, though. Dozens of attendees, some who had traveled from abroad, also sat in the indoor space that Diamandis pledged would be safe thanks to regular testing, vitamins, and doctors on site.

Instead, nearly three weeks later, at least 24 people who attended the conference have now tested positive for the coronavirus, including Diamandis himself.

’'I thought creating a COVID ‘immunity bubble’ for a small group in a TV studio setting was possible,’' Diamandis, who is also the cofounder of a coronavirus vaccine company, recently wrote in his personal website. ’'I was wrong.’'

For months, public health experts have urged people to refrain from holding indoor gatherings to curb the spread of a virus that has now killed more than 485,000 people in the United States. Still, many have disregarded the recommendations and have hosted weddings, impromptu family birthday lunches, group pictures, and other gatherings that have become superspreader events.

Diamandis did not immediately respond to a message early Monday.

WASHINGTON POST











