Coronavirus resources

Mass. reports 23,086 new COVID-19 vaccinations

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated February 16, 2021, 8 minutes ago
Technical Sergeant Jorge Bracetty administering a coronavirus shot last week at the mass vaccination site at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Danvers. Members of the Air National Guard assisted at the site.
Technical Sergeant Jorge Bracetty administering a coronavirus shot last week at the mass vaccination site at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Danvers. Members of the Air National Guard assisted at the site.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 23,086 to 1,166,516, state officials reported Tuesday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Monday, when 25,056 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 76.4 percent of the 1,527,150 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 861,859 first shots and 304,657 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate more than 4 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 15,000 deaths in the state. The state’s effort got off to a slow start but has picked up recently.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.

