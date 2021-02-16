Police forces have long tried to weed out extremists in the ranks. Then came the insurrection.

The presence on Jan. 6 of at least 30 police or other law enforcement officers at the pro-Trump rally before hundreds of the protesters ransacked the US Capitol has brought to a boil questions that have simmered for years: How many law enforcement officers nationwide subscribe to extreme or antigovernment beliefs, and how, precisely, can agencies weed them out?

Many of those participating in the events of Jan. 6 are now facing internal investigations; three have been arrested on federal charges related to breaching the Capitol.

Leaders in law enforcement say it is critical to rid their ranks of such officers, adding that public servants must be held to a higher standard than private individuals when it comes to accepting the results of an election and performing their duties. Police chiefs from the largest North American cities, meeting in an online conference this past week, agreed to work together to try to block members of far-right organizations or others with radical views from entering their forces.

“There is zero room, not only in society, but more so in professions of public trust and service, for people to have extremist views, regardless of ideology,” said Art Acevedo, the Houston police chief and president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, which includes senior police officials from nearly 90 American and Canadian cities. President Biden’s goal of addressing domestic extremism will partly hinge on the ability to curb its spread in police departments and the military, specialists noted.

Concerns about extremism in police ranks have long existed, but after Sept. 11, chasing jihadis took priority over chasing domestic threats, senior police officials and law enforcement specialists said.

In recent years, police or other agencies in Virginia, Florida, Nebraska, Louisiana, Michigan, and Texas have all fired officers belonging to the Ku Klux Klan. In Philadelphia in 2019, the Police Department announced that 13 officers would be dismissed among the 72 who were placed on administrative leave because of racist Facebook posts.

During his presidency, Donald Trump often declared himself a friend of the police, and many police unions endorsed him. Police officers enjoy the same rights as all citizens in supporting political candidates, but the problem comes when they take it a step further into antigovernment activism, senior police officials and law enforcement specialists said.

Recently, during protests prompted by the death of George Floyd in police custody, far-right organizers, eager to recruit police or military veterans, portrayed themselves as allies to law enforcement, said Brian Levin, a former policeman and the director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University San Bernardino.

Various organizations talked about helping to preserve law and order while amplifying distorted claims about election fraud or chaos at Black Lives Matter protests. It was a “false alliance,” Levin said, not least because such organizations seek to undermine the government. At protests, members of these groups often exhibited the Thin Blue Line flag — a black-and-white American flag with one navy blue stripe down the middle meant to symbolize solidarity with the police.

Some rioters brandished that flag on Jan. 6 even as Capitol Police officers were assaulted and one killed. The flag “has been hijacked by extremists,” Acevedo said. “These people act like they are so propolice, yet they are beating cops.”

One Houston police officer, Tam Dinh Pham, an 18-year veteran, resigned just before he was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of illegally entering the Capitol. Pham, 48, first denied it, then told FBI agents that he wanted to “see history,” according to the criminal complaint. Two officers in a small Virginia town who were charged were fired.

Pham has not been linked to any extremist organization, but Acevedo used his example to conduct an animated call and response with police cadets on their first day of training last month. The Houston police published a video of the exchange, including these excerpts:

“If anyone in this room right now believes that anyone needed to be in that Capitol building, you need to check out now! Do you understand me?”

“Yes, sir!”

“Because you will not survive in this department with that mindset. You understand that?”

“Yes, sir!”

“Is there room for hate?”

“No, sir!”

“Is there room for discrimination?”

“No, sir!”

“Is there room for a militia in this department or any other police department?”

“No, sir!”

He questioned the cadets, asking four times whether they understood that they must report any officer with extremist sympathies. Recently a cadet who bragged about belonging to the Aryan Brotherhood, a neo-Nazi criminal gang, was reported by a fellow cadet and dismissed.

“I think we are all pretty pissed off right now because we had cops thinking it’s OK to storm our nation’s Capitol,” Acevedo told the cadets. “Those people are absolute traitors to our nation, to our oath of office.”

The number of extremists within law enforcement is unknown, with the police calling them a fringe, just as in the general public. With 18,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide, many of them small and lacking resources, there is a patchwork of rules and practices for how to weed out people perceived as threats. Dismissal is not automatic.

A Philadelphia police officer photographed with what appeared to be a Nazi tattoo in 2016 was not fired partly because the department had no stated policy on such tattoos. In 2019 it barred officers from displaying tattoos advocating violence or deemed lewd, among other restrictions.

The Supreme Court has narrowed free speech rights for public servants speaking in an official capacity on matters of public interest, specialists noted, and in those instances when the public good outweighs that of the individual. But Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who contested being fired over gang membership, for example, were sometimes reinstated.

Patrick Yoes, the national president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said that people with extreme views are likely to exist in law enforcement just as in society. “While there may be a perception that we have a major problem across the country, it does not fit into what my observations have been,” he said.

Still, he and many others expect there will be more robust screening. Polygraph tests for Houston police candidates that focus on past drug use or criminal activity will be expanded to include antigovernment views, Acevedo said.

The FBI has called domestic extremism a significant threat, but has failed to develop a response to adherents in law enforcement, said Michael German, a former FBI agent who works on law enforcement reform at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University.

Officers know who holds far-right views, he and others noted, but tend to protect each other.