Trump attacks Mitch McConnell in lengthy statement in wake of Senate acquittal

“The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm,” he said.

Trump indicated he would support a primary challenge against McConnell and called him “dour, sullen, and unsmiling” in the Tuesday afternoon statement, which was released through Trump’s “Save America” PAC.

Donald Trump released a lengthy statement Tuesday attacking Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his harshly critical speech of the former president last weekend, opening a rift within a Republican Party still reeling from recent election losses and a bruising impeachment battle.

In the statement, Trump also made clear he would be an active presence in future party primaries and campaign against Republican candidates who don’t support him, saying “where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again.”

McConnell on Saturday voted to acquit Trump in his second impeachment trial, citing his belief the Senate did not have the power to convict a former president. However, McConnell gave a speech shortly after the vote in which he declared Democrats had made their case and excoriated Trump for his role in inciting the deadly attempt to halt the Electoral College count.

The Senate’s longest-serving GOP leader said Trump’s actions surrounding the attack on Congress were “a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty.” He even noted that though Trump is now out of office, he remains subject to the country’s criminal and civil laws.

“He didn’t get away with anything yet,” said McConnell, who turns 79 next Saturday and has led the Senate GOP since 2007. McConnell was re-elected in November and would next be up for reelection in 2026.

This breaking news story will be updated. Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

