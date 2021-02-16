US vaccine supply increasing to 13.5 million doses per week

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. vaccine supply is increasing to 13.5 million doses per week, up from 11 million, and the number of shots distributed through pharmacies will double, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 response coordinator, Jeff Zients, announced the increases to governors in a conference call earlier, Psaki told reporters at a briefing. Two million doses will be delivered to pharmacies this week, she said, up from 1 million. The pharmacy program began Feb. 11.

“This program will expand access in neighborhoods across the country,” she said. “Eventually, as supply increases, more than 40,000 pharmacy locations nationwide will be providing Covid-19 vaccines through this program. This is a critical, critical part of our plan.”