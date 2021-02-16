Biden backing of Vineyard Wind is welcome and promising

The Biden administration’s decision to return the Vineyard Wind project to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s review process is welcome news (“Vineyard Wind energy project backed by new administration,” Business, Feb. 4). If approved, it would help the Commonwealth in reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, in developing a robust clean-energy infrastructure, and producing thousands of jobs.
The approval will also be the first opportunity for the administration to demonstrate that offshore wind projects can proceed while ensuring protection of birds, bats, sea turtles, marine mammals, and fish, and we fully support projects such as these so long as they include comprehensive and adaptive safeguards for wildlife.
The administration’s positive action also aligns with the state’s ambitious Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2030, which promotes offshore wind, and the next-generation climate bill that aims to reduce Massachusetts’ emissions 50 percent by the end of the decade.
Rapid, wildlife-responsible development of offshore wind is essential to protect people and nature from the impacts of climate change. Such meaningful renewable energy action in Washington, D.C., and on Beacon Hill signals that we are moving in the right direction on urgent climate solutions.
Joan Walsh
Bertrand chair of natural history and field ornithology
Mass Audubon
Lincoln