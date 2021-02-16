Biden backing of Vineyard Wind is welcome and promising

The Biden administration’s decision to return the Vineyard Wind project to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s review process is welcome news (“Vineyard Wind energy project backed by new administration,” Business, Feb. 4). If approved, it would help the Commonwealth in reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, in developing a robust clean-energy infrastructure, and producing thousands of jobs.

The approval will also be the first opportunity for the administration to demonstrate that offshore wind projects can proceed while ensuring protection of birds, bats, sea turtles, marine mammals, and fish, and we fully support projects such as these so long as they include comprehensive and adaptive safeguards for wildlife.