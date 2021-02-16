History won’t hold Trump accountable either

Yet when Bush is mentioned these days, it’s usually for his amateur portrait paintings , his giddy affection for Michelle Obama , or his slapstick battle with a rain poncho at Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017 . One of our worst-ever leaders is now America’s affable goofball uncle.

Don’t think efforts won’t be made to give Trump, the worst president ever, a similar makeover.

Even without a Senate conviction for inciting last month’s deadly insurrection at the Capitol, Democrats believe the detailed case they presented last week is enough to permanently stain Trump’s legacy.

“He got away with nothing,” Representative Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, a House impeachment manager, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe“ Monday. “We made a permanent record for history of all the dereliction of duty by the president.”

In America, one can’t be too sure. Most often when race is involved (and in this country, that’s usually the case), there’s a concentrated effort to sand off the rough spots where inconvenient truths often reside. Trump sparked a white supremacist insurrection, yet this country is more accustomed to repairing the reputations of the guilty than working to heal the damage inflicted.

That’s why anyone who believes history will harshly judge Trump — or the majority of Republicans who voted to acquit him, even though his incitement of a violent mob endangered their lives — must be forgetting all those statues of traitors.

When Black activists demand the removal of Confederate monuments, they’re accused of trying to erase history. Yet that’s exactly the insidious intention behind every statue, school, or boulevard bearing the names of those who took up arms against their country in defense of slavery.

Statues are the traditional reward of heroes, not villains. Yet memorialized in stone, the treasonous became noble, traitors transformed into patriots. General Robert E. Lee, who enslaved Black people and led an insurrectionist army, was deified as a courtly Southern gentleman who abhorred slavery. Lost Cause hagiography became not just palatable, but preferable to those who refused to address the intense harm done to Black people during nearly 250 years of America’s original sin.

If “Dancing with the Stars” existed in 1865, Lee would have been signed up as a contestant faster than Jefferson Davis could croon “Dixie” on “The Masked Singer.”

Or Lee might have started his reputation-rehab tour on “American Idol.” That’s where Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s former senior adviser, popped up Sunday on video during her daughter Claudia’s purported audition. Just like that, the woman who spent nearly four years peddling lies as “alternative facts” was recast by ABC as a doting mom cheering on her nervous daughter.

Conway wants to wriggle free from her legacy in the most destructive administration in history. It’s not even subtle. Nor is Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who is now questioning whether the Capitol insurrection, which killed at least five people, was an armed insurrection, since only one person was shot. Tell that to the police officers pummeled with sticks, poles, and numerous other objects.

Johnson’s goal is clear: If the insurrection wasn’t that bad, then there was no reason to convict Trump. The Great Forgetting has begun.

Without question, the Trump administration’s relentless horrors created space for undeserved “maybe he wasn’t so bad” Bush nostalgia. That conveniently buried the truth about a war-mongering, hard-right presidency that proved “compassionate conservatism” is an oxymoron.

Less than a month since the old administration ended, and the wheels of obfuscation are turning. One member of the news media even had the gall to claim he misses the “thrill” of the Trump years, a risible statement reserved only for those immune to its countless cruelties.

Since white people have so long controlled the narrative, history has been vulnerable to revisions designed to push truth into the shadows. How we understand the past is only ever as vital as the collective public memory that sustains or stifles it. That’s a pattern reinforced over centuries, and it won’t change for a twice-impeached disgrace of a president. It’s also why history, with its myths and omissions, will never be an adequate substitute for justice and accountability.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.