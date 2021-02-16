After four weeks or so of blissful silence, Donald Trump is back. Thanks to his second Senate impeachment trial, we have been forced to relive his worst moments and ours as a country. Whether or not you believe he incited the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol— and I do — how could anyone beyond Senate Republicans and the rock-bottom base of Trump supporters watch the video clips of the former president and not be sickened by his behavior?

From that perspective, House managers put the country on trial too. We can disagree about taxes, health care, immigration, the climate crisis, and abortion. But can’t there be common ground when it comes to deciding what qualifies as conduct unbecoming of any president, no matter what their political ideology? Trump broke norm after norm as a candidate and a president. Yet he won the 2016 presidential election — though not the popular vote — and a record-shattering 74 million votes in 2020 — though not enough to win reelection. The numbing of America to his poison is still hard to accept.

Do voters really want a second helping of Trump’s sound and fury? This trial put that question right to the people. As House managers reminded us, Trump welcomed the idea of mob violence, from the campaign trail to the White House. As a candidate, he urged supporters to “knock the crap” out of a heckler at a Trump rally. As president, he declared that there were “very fine people on both sides” after a 2017 white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Va., turned deadly. And how chilling for a president to praise last April’s angry protests against Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and downplay the threat she faced from an alleged kidnapping plot that he said was “maybe … maybe not” a problem.

Those are just a few examples of the tone and tenor of a presidency that nurtured violence as the answer to political differences. It set the stage for Trump’s refusal to accept his election loss and led to the events of Jan. 6, which put the lives of lawmakers, their staffs, and then-Vice President Mike Pence at risk. Again, you may not believe that Trump literally meant that he wanted his supporters to “fight like hell” — although many of those supporters certainly did. But do you want a president who let such a siege continue? According to The Washington Post, Trump enjoyed watching the chaos and, when he was finally convinced he must try to end it, said, “So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”

He has shown no repentance since. As Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland and the lead impeachment manager, told senators as he wrapped up the case against Trump: “My dear colleagues, is there any political leader in this room who believes that if he’s ever allowed by the Senate to get back into the Oval Office, Donald Trump would stop inciting violence to get his way? Would you bet the lives of more police officers on that? Would you bet the safety of your family on that? Would you bet the future of your democracy on that?”

Ultimately, those are questions for the entire country. Trump looks at his 74 million voters and sees a base of support that can dominate the political conversation and carry him forward; so do those senators who support him.

But I don’t believe all of those 74 million people would vote for Trump again. Not everyone can be that numb to the principles of decency and democracy. Some must believe there’s a way to disagree with the policies of the Biden administration without cuddling up to the likes of Trump, so vividly resurrected during his impeachment trial.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.