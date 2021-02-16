US aid to Central America is a real possibility again

My concern is that top-down funding approaches involving the governments of the Northern Triangle countries — Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador — will not substantially address the problem of people fleeing poverty and insecurity in their homelands. Initiatives such as the Alliance for Prosperity, led by then-vice president Joe Biden in the Obama administration, did not do enough to help the people most in need and had minimal impact — people kept emigrating in large numbers. There were three principal reasons: drought, crop failures, and hurricanes exacerbated by climate change; Northern Triangle government corruption; and weak income tax collection in Northern Triangle countries.

I wholeheartedly agree with your Feb. 6 editorial ( ”A lifeline for Central America” ) that the US government should help Central America with a financial lifeline. Unless more outside help is provided, we cannot expect to alleviate the enormous migration to this country.

For example, in Guatemala, the UN-led anticorruption initiative was shut down by former president Jimmy Morales once it begin examining his allies in government and business. From a tax perspective, Northern Triangle countries have among the lowest tax revenues as a percentage of gross national product in Latin America, and those benefit the few economic elites. As a result, paltry spending on social services hamstrings educational and economic opportunity.

What can we do differently now? Fundamentally rethink aid programs by closely auditing federal assistance and tying it to good-governance initiatives, and work from the bottom up with nongovernmental organizations that assist communities and local governments in the field. Otherwise, we cannot hope to halt migration, since many families will continue to vote with their feet and do what they must do to survive.

Fred Muehter

Brookline

The writer is treasurer and board member of Mil Milagros, a nonprofit organization in Guatemala that equips mothers and teachers with skills and resources to improve the lives of children and families.

Aid will do little if we don’t tackle drug trafficking, climate effects

The worsening situation in Central America is indeed overlooked. The foremost motive for the United States to provide a lifeline to this region, with its “almost intractable” poverty and violence, appears to be to stem migration to our borders, according to your editorial. There are two evident additional reasons, which the editorial mentions only in passing, for us to take more than Band-Aid actions to address root causes.

Clearly, drug trafficking fuels the corruption and violence in the region. Cocaine use in the United States is the highest in the world; 90 percent of the supply is from South America, trafficked through Central America. In other words, US dollars, estimated at $150 billion a year, fund the drug trafficking. Until our society decides to address our drug addiction problems, the $1 billion that the Obama administration spent, or the $4 billion President Biden plans, for military aid or humanitarian assistance will be futile.

The second key point is that extreme weather and associated poverty in Central America are largely attributable to climate change. The United States (4 percent of the world population) is responsible for 25 percent of the total atmospheric carbon dioxide. Per capita, we continue to emit many times more than our neighbors to the south, who suffer the brunt of these emissions.

Terry Gleason

Bedford

The writer is a former aid worker in South and Central America.