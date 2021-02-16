EMass boys’ hockey: Bishop Stang’s Brandon Cardelli headlines Players of the Week

Tom Butler, Boston Latin — The Wolfpack are in the DCL Cup Division 2 final thanks in part to the senior captain, who scored twice in Monday’s 5-2 win over Cambridge. Butler also had two goals in another win over Cambridge last Wednesday.

Lance Anderson, Woburn — With a hat trick and an assist, the senior captain helped the Tanners rally for a last-second win over Winchester and secure the top seed in the upcoming Middlesex League tournament.

Brandon Cardelli, Bishop Stang — The senior has been a key part of the Spartans extending their unbeaten streak to eight games, combining for five goals and an assist in wins over Cardinal Spellman and Norwell, and a tie with Dartmouth.

Nik Kojoian, North Attleborough — A junior forward, Kojoian had a hat trick and two assists in a win over Oliver Ames last Wednesday, then added two goals and an assist in Friday’s win over Stoughton/Brockton.

Nick Marrocco, Weymouth — The Wildcats won their final two games against Brookline and St. Mary’s, with the junior forward scoring a pair of goals in each.

Joe Vanaria, Wayland — The freshman’s 40 saves backstopped the Warriors to a 3-0 win over Bedford on Monday and a spot in the DCL Cup Division 2 final against Boston Latin.

