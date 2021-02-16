Here’s what Boston College should look for in a new men’s basketball coach

BC sports will always be secondary to pro sports in Boston, but Kraft needs to find a coach who will at least get some people to pay attention.

He needs to find someone who will generate excitement about a team that doesn’t register on the Boston sports scene. Someone who will make BC fans (students especially) come to Conte Forum. It’s been difficult to do that recently. When Conte Forum does fill up, it’s usually fans wearing the visiting team’s colors.

As he searches for a new men’s basketball coach, the first goal for Boston College athletic director Pat Kraft should be to find someone who will win the press conference.

Obviously, winning games is more important than winning press conferences, but it is possible to do both. BC football coach Jeff Hafley won his press conference by exuding enthusiasm and competence without being over the top. That would work in this situation, too. The new coach also needs a commitment from the administration to support him, maybe starting with a practice facility.

Kraft needs to find a coach who will be a strategic match for all the Hall of Famers and future Hall of Famers in the Atlantic Coast Conference, although that’s not enough. Jim Christian can coach. That was verified by many ACC coaches, who almost never failed to praise him, as if it were a concerted group effort to save his job. They had great respect for him.

Christian just didn’t have enough good players, and that leads to the second necessity. Kraft needs a coach who can recruit while also assembling a staff that will support him in that effort.

BC will never be able to compete at the highest level of recruiting, but there are hundreds of excellent players who don’t have five stars attached to their names but can be part of a winning team, an NCAA Tournament team.

The coach will need a hard-working staff that will find under-recruited players with great potential — such as the assistant at Murray State who stuck around late at a grassroots competition and discovered Ja Morant. Or maybe take a chance on a late-developing talent such as Dayton did with Obi Toppin. Hard work resulted in NBA lottery picks for schools that almost never produce them.

It’s not enough to just get these types of players to come to BC. You have to have a coach and staff that will develop them.

Transfers are a key part to team-building these days; players are more willing to move, and the NCAA should soon announce that players can be immediately eligible for a one-time transfer. Grad transfers can also be a fertile area. But a coach needs to make wise choices.

For Christian, the transfer choices did not work out. His replacement can’t make the same type of mistakes.

One other thing: The idea of recruiting in Massachusetts is overrated; you shouldn’t ignore it, but you don’t have to make it a priority. The talent level here doesn’t stack up against other parts of the country. BC’s students come from all parts of the United States and many countries. The idea that you need to recruit locally is passé.

Two more goals for the new coach: play an exciting schedule against good teams, and play games against UMass, Harvard, Northeastern, and Boston University. Those are more interesting opponents than Hartford and Central Connecticut.

A rising mid-major coach could work, but it did not with Christian and it will not win the press conference. It could be seen as a repeat performance. No matter what Winthrop’s or North Carolina Greenville’s record is, you need to aim higher.

Start with Harvard’s Tommy Amaker. That seems to be contradictory with the previous paragraph, but Amaker doesn’t fall into any category; he’s anything but mid-major. He has won at Seton Hall, Michigan, and Harvard. His recruiting classes at Harvard would have done well representing BC in the ACC.

He also is a big thinker about basketball and social issues. He’s a person who will have ambitions and push everyone in his program to think the same way.

Former BC player Howard Eisley is a good candidate, too, although I’m not sure of his powers of inspiration. What we do know is that he’s part of a staff at Michigan that has been outstanding the last two seasons and has lined up a great recruiting class. It seems like he’ll know how to produce a winner.

If Kraft is going to look at other assistants, he should consider the best the ACC has to offer, such as Duke’s Nate James and Jon Scheyer, North Carolina’s Hubert Davis, or Virginia’s Jason Williford. This is a group that has the knowledge of what it takes to succeed.

Davis, for sure, is someone who would be recognizable to basketball fans because of his playing career and his work at ESPN.

Athletic directors often rely on search firms to find coaches. Honestly, I don’t see the need. An AD should be prepared for personnel changes in his department. BC fans should hope Kraft already has a plan and a long list of candidates.

Hopefully, that plan includes candidates who will at least excite the limited fan base. It would be better if it was someone who would motivate Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy to get involved in a Zoom call.

That last part is a high bar, but there are candidates who are part of a winning tradition and could transform BC into a basketball team that will, at times, contend in the ACC and always contend for NCAA Tournament bids.

Joe Sullivan can be reached at josephsullivan1974@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeSullivan