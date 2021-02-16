Mansfield stars put it all together, turn tables on Taunton to share Hockomock Kelley-Rex boys’ basketball title

“It’s a family commitment from the time they get to high school,” said Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan. “We demand a lot from the players and that’s a lot on the families. We talk the Hylands, the Hills, and the Boens and those are three names that for a long time will have a lot of cache in the Mansfield basketball program.”

On Monday night, Matt Boen became the first member of his family and the fifth player in program history to tally 1,000 career points, while Christopher Hill and Matt Hyland played integral roles in a 68-53 win over visiting Taunton to earn a share of the Hockomock Kelley-Rex Division title, the Hornets’ ninth straight and 11th in 12 years.

Over the last decade, the Mansfield boys’ basketball program has dominated the Hockomock League thanks in no small part to the performance of brothers from the Hill, Hyland, and Boen families.

After Taunton (6-1) handed the Hornets (13-1) their first loss of the season, 72-66, on Sunday, Mansfield came out with renewed effort on the boards.

Mansfield's Matt Boen (with ball) and teammates celebrate their victory over Taunton. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Hill, a 6-foot-6-inch sophomore forward, produced a game-high 18 points with 8 rebounds and 3 blocks in a solid defensive effort against Taunton senior Tyler Stewart (9 points, 6 rebounds).

“Chris Hill came out and battled,” Vaughan said. “He’s no longer a sophomore after today. We held a film session this morning and told him he has to be better if we want to win. That’s a lot of pressure for a sophomore, but he responded.”

Hyland, a 6-1 junior wing, added 15 points and senior forward Brendan Foley chipped in 14 points with eight rebounds to help Mansfield pull away down the stretch. The Hornets used a 12-2 run to open a 42-33 lead late in the third quarter and used excellent defense to separate with a 17-3 run early in the fourth quarter to make it a 62-43 game.

Boen scored just 2 of the 12 points he needed to reach the milestone through three quarters, but helped his team in other ways with 10 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 assists. When Taunton was forced to foul to extend the game, Boen got going from the free throw line. In the waning seconds, Tigers veteran coach Charlie Dacey — who earned his 400th career win earlier this season — called for a ceremonial foul to ensure Boen had a chance to reach 1,000 on a momentous night.

“I was a little nervous to start,” Boen said. “But we finally got it done. It’s the best feeling I’ve had in a long time.”

“I told coach Vaughan, first I want to cut down the nets [after a league title], and then I want to get my name on the [1,000-point scorer] banner. And we did both in the same night, so it’s even better.”

Mansfield's Matt Boen (23) hugs his mother, Sheley, while his father, Pat, looks on. Boen scored his 1,000th career point in Monday's win. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Mansfield's Matt Boen (23) poses with his parents, Pat (left) and Sheley, after scoring his 1,000th career point Monday night. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Abington 73, Mashpee 52 — Senior Matt Maguire netted a game-high 23 points and Derek Nuttall added 15 points as the host Green Wave (9-3) used a 23-6 third-quarter run to earn the South Shore League quarterfinal win.

Archbishop Williams 83, Bishop Stang 46 — Sophomore Andre Mills (21 points) and senior Jack McCarthy (14 points) powered the host Bishops (12-5) to the win in the Catholic Central Cup semifinals.

Arlington 64, Wakefield 55 — Senior Rowan Newton dropped 19 points for the visiting Spy Ponders (8-2), who now turn their attention to the Middlesex League Tournament.

Beverly 65, Danvers 39 — Sophomore Gabe Copeland netted a team-high 17 points for the undefeated Panthers (10-0) in the Northeastern Conference road win.

Burlington 60, Watertown 54 — Led by Shane Mahoney (20 points) and Sean McLaughlin (18 points), the Red Devils (8-2) erased an 18-point third-quarter deficit to capture the Middlesex League road win in their regular-season finale.

Oliver Ames 54, Sharon 51 — Senior Amari Brown scored a team-high 21 points as the host Tigers (8-1) clinched the Hockomock Davenport Division title with the win.

Rockland 56, East Bridgewater 42 — Senior Patrick Moriarty scored 24 points to pace the Bulldogs (6-0) in the South Shore League quarterfinal win, setting up a semifinal matchup at Abington on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.).

Sandwich 67, Barnstable 51 — Senior Chris Cronin (30 points) netted his 1,000th career point to power the Knights (9-1) to the Cape & Islands win. Sean Lansing added 15 and Logan Murphy had 14.

Girls’ basketball

Belmont 38, Arlington 37 — Nina Minicozzi (13 points) sank a free throw late in the fourth quarter to give the visiting Marauders (7-3) the decisive 1-point lead that would go on to spoil the Spy Ponders’ perfect regular season at 7-1 in the Middlesex League.

Central Catholic 43, Billerica 39 — Senior Adrianna Niles netted 14 points, freshman Ashley Dinges contributed 13 points and 7 rebounds, and senior Lily Angluin added 11 points and made 5 steals as top-seeded Central (9-0) advanced to the MVC Cup final against second-seeded Andover Thursday night at Chelmsford High.

Lowell Catholic 39, Northeast 36 — Catherine Antwi (18 points) carried the Crusaders (6-2) to the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

Middleborough 75, Carver 48 — Senior Jordan Peebles (16 points) and junior Riley Griffin (15 points) paced the host Sachems (8-4) in the South Shore League quarterfinal win. Middleborough will play the Abington/Cohasset winner in the semifinals.

Reading 40, Lexington 34 — The Rockets (4-5) trailed 22-11 at the half, but rallied behind Kiara Tangney (11 points) and Abby Farrell (10 points, 13 rebounds) for the Middlesex League win in the regular-season finale.

Rockland 47, East Bridgewater 19 — Julia Elie poured in 25 points in three quarters as the host Bulldogs (8-3) cruised to the South Shore League quarterfinal win and advanced to a semifinal matchup against Norwell or Mashpee.

St. John Paul II 54, Monomoy 41 — Senior Skylar Gonsalves recorded a career-high 29 points and 24 rebounds to help the Lions (9-1) capture the Cape & Islands Lighthouse Division title.

St. Mary’s 69, Austin Prep 37 — Powered by 21 points from Kellyn Preira and a 25-0 run to start the game, the Spartans (18-3) advanced to the semifinals of the Catholic Central Cup, where they’ll host Archbishop Williams on Wednesday.

Woburn 51, Winchester 35 — Bella Sgroi netted 15 points and Julia Taylor added 11 in the Middlesex League win for the Tanners (7-3).

Boys’ hockey

Barnstable 2, Falmouth 0 — Sophomore Colby Pearsall and senior Dillon Huntington scored and assistant captain Conor Higgins earned the shutout in the Cape & Islands win for the Red Raiders (6-4) at Falmouth Ice Arena.

Hingham 6, Duxbury 0 — The Harbormen (12-1) bounced back in a big way from their first loss of the season, advancing to the Patriot Cup semifinals with a dominant showing against the Dragons at The Bog in Kingston.

“The intensity was there before we even left on the bus,” said Hingham coach Tony Messina, whose team will face Scituate on Wednesday at Gallo Arena in Bourne.

After the Harbormen lost to Hanover on Saturday, 4-2 — surrendering all four goals in the third period — juniors Sean Garrity and Drew Carleton scored twice each and senior captain Paul Forbes and sophomore Ace Concannon had single tallies. The goal for Concannon was the first of his varsity career. Carleton struck twice on the power play and Forbes also connected with the man advantage. The Harbormen finished 3-0 against the Dragons (6-7) this winter, outscoring their foes 17-4.

Latin Academy 3, Saint Joseph Prep 1 — James Dillon, Zach Maffeo and Aidan Farley had the goals for the Dragons (5-2-1) in the nonleague road win at Warrior Ice Arena.

Marshfield 2, Plymouth North 1 — Junior Andrew Guilfoyle broke a 1-1 tie less than two minutes into the third period to give the Rams (8-3-2) the win in the third round of the Patriot Cup. Marshfield will face Hanover in Wednesday’s semifinals at Gallo.

Sandwich 5, Nantucket 3 — Jack Connolly scored twice, and Robert Cardillo added a goal and assist for the Blue Knights (10-1-2) in their Cape & Islands win at Gallo Ice Arena.

St. John’s Prep 3, Malden Catholic 0 — At Essex Sports Center, Cam Smith made 20 saves for the host Eagles (3-2-4), who head into the Catholic Conference playoffs with their second shutout in as many days. Ben McGilvray and Aiden Holland netted their first varsity goals, and Zach McKenelley also scored for Prep, which earned the No. 2 seed and a bye into Friday’s semifinals.

Weymouth 4, St. Mary’s 2 — Nick Marrocco scored twice, and Ryan Kane added a goal and assist as the host Wildcats (8-4-1) prevailed in the nonleague matchup at Connell Memorial Rink.

Winchester 3, Woburn 1 — Angelo Mario scored the tiebreaking goal and host Winchester (4-2-2) pulled out the Middlesex Freedom victory at O’Brien Rink. Kevin Bertocci and Joey Falso (empty netter) also scored in the win.

Girls’ hockey

Concord-Carlisle 4, Waltham 3 — Mairead Campbell scored the winner in overtime as the Patriots (4-4-2) captured the DCL Large title at Edge Sports Center in Bedford. Captain Ela Braceras led C-C with two goals and an assist, while Isabella Mondolfi, Angalisa Caceda, and Jessica McPherson scored for the Hawks.

Nantucket 5, Martha’s Vineyard 4 — Junior captain Evelyn Fey scored her third goal of the game with 24 seconds remaining to lift the visiting Whalers (1-6-3) to the first win in the program’s two-history at Martha’s Vineyard Arena.

Fey scored her first off a rebound in the second period, tying the game 3-3, and potted her second on a power play in the third to give the Whalers a 4-3 advantage. The Vineyarders answered with 3:26 remaining before Fey completed her hat trick in the final minute and broke the program’s record for team goals in a game. Freshman Emerson Pekarcik scored the team’s first two goals of the game, while senior captain Ruby Dupont dished out four assists in the Cape & Islands victory.

“I looked at my assistant coach with five seconds left and just started crying seeing that this was really going to happen,” coach Liz Collins said. “There’s no other team but the Vineyard to beat and to get your first win. The girls were so excited. The rest of the ride home, we were dancing, they were singing. So excited, and they are ready to hit the ice. They are like, ‘We can win now.’”

Matt Doherty, Jake Levin, Ethan McDowell, and Steven Sousa contributed to this report. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.