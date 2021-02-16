Mikaela Shiffrin wins record sixth ski racing world championship

Mikaela Shiffrin cemented her claim as the best American Alpine skier ever by winning her record-breaking sixth world championship Monday. Shiffrin won the combined event in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, to reach the milestone. Opening with a third place in the super-G portion of the event, she tore down an icy course in her specialty, the slalom, making up a small deficit to win by 0.86 of a second. “For sure it was a tough slalom,” Shiffrin told reporters. “So I’m really happy I got down with a really good run.” Petra Vlhova of Slovakia won the silver medal and Michelle Gisin of Switzerland won the bronze. The worlds are the last major championship before the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin in less than a year. It has been a challenging 12 months for Shiffrin. In February, her father, Jeff , died in an accident at the family’s home in Colorado. Shiffrin raced home from Europe, where she was competing, and then took six weeks off. She was just about to begin her return to the World Cup tour when the skiing season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result of the missed races, Shiffrin was unable to claim a fourth straight World Cup title. Shiffrin, 25, is only the second American woman to win the combined at the world championships, after Tamara McKinney in 1989. Shiffrin had previously won four slalom golds and one super-G at the worlds. Those five titles had tied her with Ted Ligety , who announced his retirement last week, for the most by an American.

Protocols set for All-Star Game

The NBA and NBA Players Association agreed on safety protocols for All-Star weekend in Atlanta, calling for players taking part in All-Star events to remain in their hotels when not at the arena, and all players and coaches — whether part of All-Star events or not — will have to continue getting tested daily for COVID-19. The league plans to announce starters for the All-Star Game on Thursday, and the reserves on Feb. 23. All-Star participants will be traveling to Atlanta by private planes or cars, facilitated by the NBA, and must arrive by 7 p.m. on March 6. They’ll be tested that night and again on game-day morning.

Pistons eyeing to deal Griffin?

The Detroit Pistons plan to keep Blake Griffin out of the lineup while he and the organization work out a decision on his future, a sign the star forward’s days with the team could be numbered. Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said in a statement, “We respect all the effort Blake has put forth in Detroit and his career and will work to achieve a positive outcome for all involved.” Griffin, who turns 32 next month, came to Detroit in a trade during the 2017-18 season, but the Pistons have made just one postseason appearance with him and have spent much of the last year overhauling their roster in earnest. Detroit is 8-19 this season, and Griffin has already missed seven games . . . The Cleveland Cavaliers inactivated two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond for their upcoming games as the team pursues a trade for him, a person familiar with the team’s intentions told the AP . . . Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis underwent an MRI, which revealed an aggravation near his Achilles, and will be reevaluated in 2-3 weeks after suffering a calf strain during Sunday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets . . . Tuesday’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and Pistons was postponed, marking the second time this month the NBA has called off a game because of coronavirus-related issues. The Spurs had someone who tested positive and that, combined with contact tracing, meant the team would not have the league minimum of eight players available to begin a game.

NFL

Ex-Bucs WR Jackson dead, 38

Vincent Jackson, 38, who played wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the last five seasons of his 12-year NFL career, was found dead in his hotel room in Brandon, Fla., according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Police were investigating but said there were no apparent signs of trauma and the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death. According to hotel staff, Jackson, who is a South Tampa resident, checked into the hotel on January 11, 2021, and had been staying in a room since that date. A three-time Pro Bowler, Jackson ranked fourth in Buccaneers franchise history with 4,326 receiving yards and 10th with 268 receptions.

Colleges

UConn women No. 1 in poll

UConn is back in a familiar spot: at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll. For the ninth consecutive season, the Huskies have reached the pinnacle of the women’s AP Top 25, receiving 26 first-place votes from a 30-member national media panel. Coach Geno Auriemma’s team beat previous No. 1 South Carolina in overtime a week ago in a 1-vs-2 matchup. The Gamecocks fell one spot to second in the poll. They received two first-place votes. UConn now has been No. 1 for at least one week every season since 2012-13. Stanford and South Carolina have the next longest active streaks, at two years. “It becomes a little more meaningful or significant when you see some programs and where they were nine years ago and where they are today,” said Auriemma, whose Huskies have topped the poll 246 times since their first appearance at No. 1 on Jan. 17, 1995. Louisville, North Carolina State and Texas A&M rounded out the top five . . . In the AP men’s college basketball poll, top-ranked Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor remained atop the AP Top 25, where they have been for all 13 polls this season . . . Iowa will keep its women’s swimming and diving program after it had been among four sports the school planned to eliminate due to budget concerns brought on by the pandemic . . . Central Florida hired Gus Malzahn as its head football coach, a little more than two months after he was fired by Auburn, where he went 68-35 in eight years with the Tigers (39-27 the in Southeastern Conference). Malzahn, 55, received a five-year deal with an annual salary of $2.3 million. Malzahn replaces Josh Huepel, who left for Tennessee along with UCF athletic director Danny White last month.

Miscellany

Chelsea’s Werner ends EPL drought

After exactly 1,000 minutes without finding the net, Timo Werner ended his English Premier League goal drought. The Chelsea striker netted in the 39th minute of a 2-0 win against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge, making it an even 1,000 minutes on the pitch since his last league goal on Nov. 7 . . . Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso had successful surgery for a fractured jaw he suffered in a cycling accident in Switzerland on Thursday. The 39-year-old Spaniard, who has 32 F1 victories and 97 podium finishes, is due to make his comeback in F1 with the F1 Alpine team after retiring at the end of the 2018 season . . . Playing in extreme winter temperatures that ranged between minus-40 and minus-67 degrees, 40 players took turns staging the world’s longest hockey game on an outdoor rink in Sherwood Park, Alberta, for 24 hours a day, seven days a week since Feb. 4, raising $1.5 million in the name of cancer research at the University of Alberta. The game hit the 252-hour goal at dawn Monday and will break its own Guinness World Record.