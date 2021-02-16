Northeastern men’s basketball will face North Carolina on Wednesday at UNC

The Northeastern men’s basketball team will face the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Wednesday, the two schools announced Monday.

The Huskies (9-7, 8-2 Colonial Athletic Association) and Tar Heels (12-7, 7-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) made the connection after UNC’s conference home games against Clemson (Jan. 12), Miami (Feb. 8), and Virginia Tech (Feb. 16) were postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

For UNC, three earlier non-conference games at the Smith Center were canceled due to the shortened schedule in addition to the three ACC games, which were postponed and have not yet been re-scheduled.