Red Sox announce addition of righthanded pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura

Sawamura, 32, is known for his fastball, which reportedly clocks between 94 and 97 m.p.h., and his power swing-and-miss splitter, but he had inconsistent results last season. In 13⅓ innings of work for the Yomiuri Giants, Sawamura compiled a 6.08 ERA and was demoted to the minors. Yet once he was traded midseason to the Chiba Lotte Marines, his season turned around. In his next 21 innings, Sawamura had a 1.71 ERA and struck out 29.

The Red Sox made the signing of righthander Hirokazu Sawamura official Tuesday, announcing a two-year contract through the 2022 season with a dual club/player option for the 2023 season. Sankei Sports previously reported that the deal was worth $2.4 million with incentives.

Hirokazu Sawamura, who signed a two-year deal, will add depth to the Red Sox bullpen.

Advertisement

Sawamura gives the Red Sox more depth as they continue to build up their bullpen. He certainly has experience on his résumé, with 10 pro seasons — nine of which came in the Nippon Professional Baseball organization — prior to joining the Red Sox.

To make room for Sawamura on the 40-man roster, lefthander Jeffrey Springs was designated for assignment.

Sawamura will become the ninth player born in Japan to play for the Red Sox, the team said. The others are outfielder Dave Roberts (2004) and pitchers Tomo Ohka (1999-2001), Hideo Nomo (2001), Daisuke Matsuzaka (2007-12), Hideki Okajima (2007-11), Takashi Saito (2009), Junichi Tazawa (2009, ’11-16), and Koji Uehara (2013-16).





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.