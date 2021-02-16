fb-pixel Skip to main content

COVID-19 issues force three Bruins game to be rescheduled

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,Updated February 16, 2021, 37 minutes ago
The Bruins are in first place in the NHL's East Division.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Three Bruins games, along with others around the NHL, have been rescheduled because of issues related to COVID-19.

Boston’s game originally scheduled for Monday against the Devils at TD Garden has been rescheduled to March 7 at 5 p.m. because the Devils are on a COVID-19 pause.

The Bruins’ April 10 game against the Capitals in Washington has been moved to April 11 at 7 p.m.

Their game against the Flyers originally scheduled for March 7 at TD Garden will be moved to a date that has yet to be announced.

