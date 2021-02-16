Urban Meyer’s actions show that NFL’s message on racial equity isn’t getting through

But if Meyer should reckon with his own personal blindness in attempting to add a coach who had been credibly accused in the past of insulting Black players with racially biased jokes and treating them in a discriminatory manner, so too must the NFL face the consequences of racial diversity initiatives that look like a joke in Meyer’s wake.

The Friday night news dump is one of the oldest tricks in the journalism trade, and clearly one that Urban Meyer knows well. The 11:35 p.m. announcement by the new Jacksonville Jaguars coach that embattled strength coach Chris Doyle was resigning barely a day after being hired was an obvious attempt to evade having to explain his astoundingly bad decision to hire Doyle in the first place. No doubt Meyer will continue to obfuscate his motives if and when the topic gets brought up again.

Advertisement

We already know the Rooney Rule barely made a dent in the recent head coaching cycle, indictment enough that the NFL’s words are still lagging far behind its actions. Meyer’s actions only indict the NFL more. Don’t just ask me. Listen to the influential Fritz Pollard Alliance, which issued a statement from director Rod Graves that certainly helped shame Meyer into changing his mind.

“At a time when the NFL has failed to solve its problem with racial hiring practices, it is simply unacceptable to welcome Chris Doyle into the ranks of NFL coaches,” Graves wrote. “Doyle’s departure from the University of Iowa reflected a tenure riddled with poor judgment and mistreatment of Black players. His conduct should be as disqualifying for the NFL as it was for University of Iowa.

“Urban Meyer’s statement, ‘I’ve known Chris for close to 20 years,’ reflects the good ol’ boy network that is precisely the reason there is such a disparity in employment opportunities for Black coaches.”

Advertisement

The alliance, named after the first Black coach in the NFL, has a mission “to champion diversity in the National Football League through education and providing its membership with resources that will help them succeed at every level of the game.”

Among its strategic efforts are mentoring and networking, two common practices that continue to benefit white coaches far more often than they do coaches of color, something that led directly to someone like Doyle getting another shot so quickly.

Meyer’s reflex to dip into a familiar pool rather than locate someone, anyone, without that type of baggage speaks precisely to the ingrained, insular networking that can exclude so many qualified candidates. He had no choice but to reverse course.

But in the end, the Friday night news dump didn’t change the conversation anyway. The wording of his statement said more than enough about his unwillingness to take any responsibility for the decision to hire a coach who’d already been forced to resign from another job.

Meyer originally tried to defend the hiring by insisting that his longtime friend, the former Iowa strength coach, had been “vetted” extensively by himself as well as the Jaguars front office, which only recently had installed Meyer as head coach. But after well-deserved and intensifying criticism, Meyer moved on.

Or at least Doyle did, with Meyer painting the Quincy native (and graduate of both Boston College High School and Boston University) as some sort of hero by putting the team’s needs before his own, while managing to blame the reaction to the hiring as the reason for his quick departure.

Advertisement

“Chris Doyle came to us this evening to submit his resignation and we have accepted,” Meyer’s Friday statement said. “Chris did not want to be a distraction to what we are building in Jacksonville. We are responsible for all aspects of our program and, in retrospect, should have given greater consideration to how his appointment may have affected all involved. We wish him the best as he moves forward in his career.”

So, just as he did in Iowa last June, Doyle got an escape hatch. There was no admission of guilt there despite an investigation by an outside law firm — spurred by player accusations against Doyle for discriminatory behavior and racially insensitive language — that concluded the program’s rules “perpetuated racial and culture biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity.” Doyle reportedly even received a $1.1 million buyout from Iowa.

And then, within months, he got another job, a step up the ladder to the NFL, an exclusive club of only 32 teams.

“I’ve known Chris for close to 20 years,” Meyer had said by way of explanation. “Our relationship goes back to when I was at Utah and he was the No. 1 strength coach. Really, he was doing sports performance before sports performance became a high priority in college sports.

Advertisement

“So I’ve known him, I’ve studied him, we’ve had a relationship. I vetted him thoroughly, along with our general manager [Trent Baalke] and owner [Shahid Khan].”

It took amateur sleuths no time to point out that the two career paths never actually crossed at Utah. Meyer probably figured he’d get away with that false claim, since the approach worked back at his fiefdom at Ohio State, where he stuck by assistant coach Zach Smith over and over again despite Smith’s troubled history of domestic assault accusations. Meyer originally claimed he was unaware of any issues but was forced to recant after records proved he’d been informed.

Really makes you wonder how much Meyer actually knew about Aaron Hernandez’s activities back in his Florida tenure too.

Meyer was suspended for the first three games of his final season at Ohio State, the last job he had before this initial foray into the NFL. The fact that he wanted to bring Doyle with him shows he hasn’t learned much. Even worse, it shows the NFL hasn’t changed much either, no matter how many end zones they paint or helmet decals they allow.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.