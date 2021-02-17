Ready for a ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman’ reboot?

I wonder how other fans of “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” feel about this. The 1970s Norman Lear soap opera is getting dragged onto the reboot train, with a new, updated version of the original on its way. Can we stand it?

I can’t argue with the casting so far: Emily Hampshire, who was Stevie on “Schitt’s Creek,” will play Mary. She has a stiffness and a sense of irony that could serve the character well. Hampshire will also be co-writing with Jacob Tierney of “Letterkenny.”

I’ve always thought of Mary, first played by Louise Lasser, as the original desperate housewife, fighting off reality with a bright plastic container of toilet bowl cleanser. She was pale and tired, but she applied rouge to make her look like a happy Raggedy Ann doll. She gave herself pigtails and pinafores to make herself feel like a little girl again — anything to help her block out the mad and dangerous world out there.

She was a little bit Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz,” a little bit Baby Jane Hudson from “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” Fingers crossed on this one.

