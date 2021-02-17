Biden administration taps another Mass. energy expert, Phil Giudice

The Biden administration has turned to Massachusetts yet again to fill another important role: Clean-energy expert Phil Giudice has been tapped to be Special Assistant to the President for Climate Policy.

Phil Giudice was most recently the chair of the board of FirstLight Power, operators of hydroelectric, energy storage, and solar in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Giudice is a former top Massachusetts energy official. (Photo: Business Wire)

He will bring more than four decades of experience to President Biden’s domestic climate policy team, which is being led by another Massachusetts expert, Administrator Gina McCarthy.

Giudice is probably best known in the state as a top energy aide in the Deval Patrick administration, and as the former chief executive of local battery-storage startup Ambri. Giudice has been active with a number of regional clean-energy associations, and most recently was board chairman of FirstLight Power, a hydropower and solar power producer and energy storage company based in Burlington. He has been replaced by Stephan Rupert in that role.

“As a long-time clean energy entrepreneur, executive and former state official, Phil will bring immense experience to the national stage,” said Rupert, managing director of infrastructure investments at PSP Investments in Montreal. “It heartens me to know that President Biden’s administration is tapping leaders with Phil’s passion, skills and expertise to play a leading role accelerating our nation’s path to a clean energy future.”

