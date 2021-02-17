Black and Latino leaders file federal civil rights complaint against city of Boston alleging discrimination in public contracting

The Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, the Greater Boston Latino Network, and Amplify Latinx filed a complaint with the Department of Justice and Department of Transportation after the city recently completed a disparity study that indicated from 2014 to 2019 only 1.2 percent of its nearly $2.2 billion of its procurement dollars went to Black- and Latino-owned businesses.

A group of Black and Latino organizations filed on Wednesday a federal civil rights complaint against the city of Boston alleging that its public contracting system engages in a pattern of discrimination against Black- and Latino-owned businesses.

The complaint, citing the city’s recent disparity study that analyzed 47,801 contracts, outlines how the city could have awarded 4.8 percent of its procurement dollars to Black and Latino-owned businesses based on the availability of such firms. That means the city could have steered an additional $76 million to them.

The groups allege that the contracting practices not only violate federal civil rights law but also regulation that prohibits federal funding recipients, like the city of Boston, from “unjustified practices that create a disparate impact and exclude minorities.”

The complaint comes as Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh prepares to take bold measures to steer more city contracting dollars to businesses owned by people of color through an executive order that is expected to establish specific goals.

Walsh launched the disparity study in 2018 to address the city’s poor track record on spending with firms owned by people of color and by women — and lay the legal groundwork for race-conscious and gender-conscious policies that could withstand a court challenge.

Ironically, Black and Latino groups — who are being represented by the Lawyers for Civil Rights — are using the findings of the disparity study to illustrate deep discrimination against entrepreneurs of color.

A Walsh spokesman could not comment on the complaint.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.