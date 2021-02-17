Pay for news? Google says yes, Facebook says no

Google is striking deals in Australia to pay for journalism but Facebook vowed a news blackout if a price tag is attached. Both developments came Wednesday as Australian lawmakers consider forcing digital giants into payment agreements. Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. announced a wide-ranging deal with Google Wednesday. Major Australian media organization Seven West Media reached a deal earlier, its rival Nine Entertainment is reportedly close to its own pact and Australian Broadcasting Corp. is in negotiations. But Facebook said it “will restrict publishers and people in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content.” The dominant social network blamed Australia’s proposed law for its decision, saying the law “fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and publishers who use it.” The News Corp. agreement includes titles such as the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, and the New York Post, as well as about 30 local and regional News Corp. newspapers in Australia. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford plugs into Europe

Ford is vowing to convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup in Europe to electric power by 2030 in just the latest sign of the seismic technological changes sweeping the auto industry. Ford will spend $1 billion to revamp its factory in Cologne, Germany, and make it a base for production of battery powered cars using Volkswagen’s mechanical framework, said Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe, during an online news conference Wednesday. The new electric car is to reach the market in mid-2023, and could be followed by a second one there in the future. The announcement comes just a month after rival General Motors said its entire global fleet would largely be electric by 2035. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AEROSPACE

Raytheon to contest Lockheed’s takeover

Raytheon Technologies Corp. plans to contest Lockheed Martin Corp.’s takeover of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., a key supplier of rocket engines. “They are a huge supplier to us, and if that merger actually happens, you don’t have an independent supplier on the solid-rocket-motor side,” Raytheon chief executive Greg Hayes said Wednesday at the Barclays Industrial Select virtual conference. The proposed $4.4 billion deal would have a top competitor absorb a key supplier of solid rocket motors used in Raytheon’s missile systems. Hayes said the company would relay its concerns about the deal to the US antitrust authorities and the Defense Department. Lockheed announced the acquisition in December in an effort to expand expand its foray into missile defense and futuristic space travel, targeting higher sales and cost savings as defense budgets tighten. Aerojet’s relationship with Raytheon gives the aerospace and defense giant reason to push back, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Doug Rothacker. “Any risk to pricing or supply-chain competition raises flags for their competitiveness and affordability,” he said. Analysts have said the proposed merger would test the Pentagon’s willingness under President Biden to allow more consolidation among major suppliers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Storm prompts rush to redirect diesel to US

Diesel traders are snapping up oceangoing tankers to haul millions of barrels of European diesel to the United States, where the coldest weather in years has brought swaths of the petroleum industry to a halt. At least eight tankers have been provisionally hired in recent days to take consignments of the fuel — a near identical product to US heating oil — across the Atlantic, lists of vessel charters compiled by Bloomberg show. The cargoes amount to almost 2.8 million barrels in what would represent a big increase in deliveries if all the consignments do go to the United States. As is normal, the bookings also include options to steam elsewhere. The freezing weather in the United States has cut 3 million barrels a day of oil refinery processing and left millions of homes and businesses without electricity. While many of the refineries out of action are in Texas, the East Coast is a more likely destination for the cargoes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GAMBLING

Casinos take a bath in 2020

The pandemic has decimated the bottom line of the nation’s casinos. An industry group said Wednesday the pandemic cut US gambling revenue by 31 percent last year, compared with the year before. The American Gaming Association’s annual Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker put the revenue total at $30 billion for 2020, marking the first market contraction for the industry since 2014 and the lowest total since 2003. “COVID-19 devastated our business and the employees and communities across the country that rely on casino gaming’s success,” association chief executive Bill Miller said in a statement that also pointed to the effects of a “standstill” involving live entertainment, meetings and conventions. The organization reported what it termed positive momentum in the past three months of the year, tallying nearly $9.2 billion in revenue — up 1.7 percent from the third quarter. Of 998 casinos in the United States, the association said 911 have resumed operations since being allowed to reopen last summer. By the end of the year, 37 commercial casinos remained shuttered in Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, and South Dakota. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

California lawmakers push ban on fracking

New legislation would ban all fracking in California by 2027, taking aim at the powerful oil and gas industry in a state already planning to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Progressive California has long been a leader in combating climate change, requiring solar panels on new homes and passing a law to make the nation’s most populated state rely entirely on renewable energy by 2045. But environmental groups say California officials — particularly governors — have long had a blind spot for the oil and gas industry, which has wielded its immense political power many times to kill or weaken legislation aimed at curtailing production. That could be changing. Last year, Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom announced steps to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars and called on lawmakers to go further by banning fracking, a technique to extract oil and gas embedded in rock deep beneath the surface that climate groups say harms the environment and threatens public health. Two state senators answered that call Wednesday, announcing a measure that would halt new fracking permits or renewals by Jan. 1 and ban the practice altogether by 2027. Democratic Senators Scott Wiener of San Francisco and Monique Limon of Santa Barbara also say they will change the bill next month to halt new oil and gas permits within 2,500 feet of homes or schools by Jan. 1. The oil and gas industry quickly pushed back. Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president of the Western States Petroleum Association, said the legislation was “so broad and ambiguous” it would “lead to a total (oil) production ban in California.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

REAL ESTATE

Bank of America expands lease with Trump tower

Bank of America Corp. signed a lease for offices at a San Francisco skyscraper owned by Vornado Realty Trust and the Trump Organization. The Charlotte, N.C.-based bank is already a tenant at 555 California St., formerly known as the Bank of America Tower, though it has pared back its space over the past decade. With the agreement, the bank added 10 years to its commitment at the building, bringing it to 2035, Vornado president Michael Franco said on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call Wednesday. The bank now will consolidate all its San Francisco offices into the space it has at the tower, he said. A spokesman for Bank of America declined to comment. The 52-story skyscraper also counts Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Microsoft Corp. among its tenants. Goldman Sachs renewed its entire 90,000-square-foot lease, Franco said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS











