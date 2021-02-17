Retail sales jumped in January

The positive figures in January, which include a broad swath of consumer spending on clothing, groceries, and automobiles, come after three consecutive months of declines. The deep drop around the holidays had some economists predicting that the economy was headed for a “double dip” recession unless the federal government provided more financial assistance to struggling consumers.

The large jump in sales, released Wednesday by the Commerce Department, was most likely fueled by the latest round of stimulus checks that were mailed out at the end of last year. The $600 checks, in addition to some easing in virus outbreaks and the increased distribution of vaccines, helped bring customers back into stores last month.

US retail sales surged 5.3 percent in January, far higher than analysts and economists expected, providing a needed jolt to an economy that showed signs of weakening at the end of last year.

Advertisement

After the latest round of stimulus was passed by the Trump administration at the end of 2020, economists expected that retail sales would increase by 1.2 percent in January.

Driving the larger than expected increase last month were strong sales of electronics, which increased 14.7 percent from December, and furniture and home furnishings, which rose 12 percent. Even restaurants, an industry that has been hardest hit by the pandemic, saw strong sales in January, increasing about 7 percent, while auto sales grew 3 percent.

The report shows that when fiscal aid “arrives to household balance sheets, it does get turned around fairly quickly and materializes in economic activity,” Michael Gapen, chief US economist at Barclays, said on Bloomberg TV.

With another stimulus package likely in March, “we should see a pretty rapid acceleration in demand and household spending as we move into the into the second quarter, which could be continued if vaccinations continue apace, and mobility gradually recovers over time,” Gapen said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, factory output rose by 1 percent last month, more than expected and a fourth-straight monthly advance. Also, a measure of producer prices advanced by the most in records back to 2009.

Expectations for gross domestic product growth increased for the first quarter and every subsequent three-month period through mid-2022, according to the most-recent monthly survey of economists by Bloomberg News. Economic growth this year is estimated to be the strongest since 1984, when Republican Ronald Reagan was president.

Material from Bloomberg News was used in this report.



