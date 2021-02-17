Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A king eider has been near the railroad bridge on the Cape Cod Canal.

An eared grebe was discovered at Provincetown Harbor, where other sightings included a purple sandpiper, 4 thick-billed murres, and a peregrine falcon watching them all from the Provincetown Monument.

Recent sightings (through Feb. 9) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included at least 2 Pacific loons, an Atlantic puffin, 3 dovekies, 17 common murre, 548 razorbills, a black guillemot, 102 black-legged kittiwakes, and a Northern shrike.

Birds at the old fish hatchery in Sandwich included 11 redheads, a merlin, a ruby-crowned kinglet, a gray catbird, 4 red crossbills, a fox sparrow, an Eastern towhee, and an orange-crowned warbler.

Other sightings around the Cape included an out-of-season ovenbird in a Woods Hole yard, 5 black vultures in Bourne, 11 redheads in Sandwich, a yellow rail found dead in Chatham, 12 chipping sparrows and an Eastern phoebe in Harwich, Baltimore orioles in Eastham and Dennis, 50 common redpolls at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, and 2 rusty blackbirds and 26 evening grosbeaks in Wellfleet.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



