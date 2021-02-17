Pop-up igloos at Ocean Edge Resort, a car rental app comes to Boston, and Club Med debuts in Canada

Chilly nights just got a whole lot warmer at the Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club on Cape Cod. Now through the end of March, the resort has converted its Ocean Terrace restaurant into Frost Bar, a pop-up winter wonderland dining and imbibing experience with choice of indoor or outdoor seating. The outdoor deck is the star of the show with geometric igloos for private dining for up to six guests that feature cozy blankets, heater, string lights, and specialty cocktail and dining menus. (Hot cocoa martinis, anyone?) Concurrent with the pop-up, the resort has created a First Frost accommodations package with 10 percent off one night or 20-percent off two nights in a Mansion Wing guestroom; $150 food and beverage credit for an igloo experience; and access to complimentary winter programming. Make sure to confirm igloo availability prior to booking. Rates from $314. 508-896-9000, www.oceanedge.com/frost

CAR RENTALS DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR

Spontaneous trips to Portland, Maine, or Portsmouth, N.H., Providence or Provincetown just got easier with Kyte, a door-to-door, app-based car rental company that recently debuted in Boston. Clients can book their rental on Kyte’s app or through its online portal. Simply report where you are and the date you want to drive, and the company will deliver your car within two hours. After your adventure, they will pick the vehicle up at a location of your choice. No need to refuel before returning; the company does that as well — at local rates. Users are charged daily with discounts offered for weekly or monthly rentals. Extra sanitizing measures follow CDC guidelines, including the option to sign directly on your phone for a contact-free experience.

www.drivekyte.com

THERE:

CLUB MED TO DEBUT FIRST CANADIAN RESORT

In anticipation of next winter’s ski season, the all-inclusive resort brand Club Med announces the opening of its first Canadian outpost, Club Med Quebec Charlevoix, in December 2021. Bringing its ski expertise from Club Med’s Alpine resorts to Canada’s Le Massif de Charlevoix, the all-season, ski-in ski-out resort features 302 rooms and an exclusive collection of 25 five-star suites. Situated 90 minutes from Quebec Airport, the low-density resort’s low-rise buildings spread out across 50-plus acres, leaving plenty of space for guests to roam freely and comfortably. Amenities include all-day gourmet dining; ski and snowboard passes and classes; snowshoe and Nordic walking, ice skating, yoga, meditation; à la carte well-being experiences inspired by Nordic spas; a 75-foot-long heated pool boasting a magnificent view of the St. Lawrence River; and more. Rates from $182 per night per adult. 888-932-2582, www.clubmed.us/r/Quebec-Charlevoix/w

Oceania Cruises, a culinary and destination-focused cruise line, is offering an antidote to despair with the release of its 2022 Europe & North America Collection.

DREAM BIG AND PLAN FOR FUTURE CRUISING

If you’re stuck at home yearning for grand adventures, you’re not alone. Oceania Cruises, a culinary and destination-focused cruise line, is offering an antidote to despair with the release of its 2022 Europe & North America Collection. Dream big while perusing the complete collection of 110 itineraries, featuring 77 brand-new offerings including 10 new ports, and celebrate the idea of future travel while ogling a kaleidoscope of curated experiences at more than 250 ports of call throughout Northern and Western Europe, Iceland, Greenland, the Mediterranean, Greek Isles, Holy Lands, Alaska, Canada, New England, Bermuda, South America, and the Caribbean. Take advantage of even more value in this collection with 2-for-1 cruise fares and free Internet as well as the OLife Choice package that includes free airport transfers with free round-trip airfare and amenity. 855-623-2642, www.oceaniacruises.com/europe-and-north-america-cruises

The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park.

DECO REVIVAL IN WEST TEXAS

Fun fact: During Elizabeth Taylor’s brief marriage to Conrad “Nicky” Hilton, she used the 17th floor of his 1930s-era El Paso hotel as her penthouse suite. Today, the entire landmark property — The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park — has undergone a complete renewal inspired by its Pueblo Revival Art Deco architectural style, and the dramatic scenery West Texas. All 130 rooms and suites feature channel-tufted headboards and Matouk linens in a soothing desert palette; and spa-like bathrooms sport marble, brushed metal, and custom-textured wall tiles. Additional innovations include Ámbar Restaurante and its complementary bar; more than 7,000 square feet of event space; and La Perla, a rooftop bar and lounge (named after Taylor’s famed pearl) offering sweeping views of Mexico, New Mexico, and the rugged peaks of the Franklin Mountains in Texas. Rates from $209. 915-440-7666, www.plazahotelelpaso.com

EVERYWHERE:

ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ITEM FOR 2021

Whether you’re planning to board a plane or run errands in town, PlaneAire’s expanding line of hand sanitizing sprays and gels will help you safely navigate the pandemic. In addition to killing 99.9 percent of most common germs, the 10 creative blended scents evoke tasty sensations (including cardamom-lavender, lemongrass-rosemary, tangerine-coriander) while keeping hands soft with aloe vera and organic essential oils. The newest and most popular blend, sandalwood, is scented with notes of leather, musk, spice, cedarwood, smoke, and cardamom crafted with a blend of safflower oil, green tea extract, glycerin and inner leaf aloe vera. When you’re ready to fly again, the handy two-ounce dispenser is TSA friendly, as well as compliant with FDA regulations and CDC guidelines. $6.99-$7.99. planeaire.com

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.