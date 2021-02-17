You don’t have to leave these little cities to ski

To be clear, we’re talking Manchester, N.H., and the twin cities of Lewiston-Auburn, Maine, not those pretenders out towards the other coast. Manchester and L-A are each home to an outdoor recreation rarity, a ski area within city limits.

If you answered fun, smallish, birthday-celebrating ski areas, perhaps made even more appealing in these times of social distancing and limited travel, give yourself a pat on the back and advance directly to a trail marked by a blue square for your next test.

Quick now, what do Manch-Vegas and L-A, a pair of destination spots in adjoining states, have in common?

Specifically, we’re talking Lost Valley Ski Area on the outskirts of Auburn, which is 60 years old this winter, packed with snowy history and in the midst of a rebirth of sorts, and McIntyre Ski Area, a spot that got its start exactly a half century ago and is smack dab in the middle of Manchester, the largest city in northern New England at an estimated population of about 112,000 in 2019.

Both places feature modest hills, busy ski and snowboard schools and night skiing that includes an adult racing league. Like many of the smaller and bustling ski areas throughout the region, each has long been largely and proudly known as a “feeder area” where kids and newcomers of any age can get a solid start and then advance to greater heights and larger resorts throughout New England and beyond.

Tubing at McIntyre. Allen Lessels

Lost Valley, in fact, lays claim to being the original home mountain of a few Olympians – Julie Parisien and her brother Rob and sister Anne-Lise, among them.

Both mountains offer plenty of chances for thrills and spills themselves with tubing and assorted slopes and terrain parks. Scott Shanaman and his wife, April, bought Lost Valley five years ago this winter and have been busy sprucing it up — inside and out — since.

The Shanamans have beefed up and recommitted to snowmaking, have added nine glades trails in and among the trees to add to the challenge level and for the after-skiing crowd put in the Lost Valley Brewery two years ago. The brewpub boosts the year-round offerings at the mountain and provided plenty of space for COVID-related outdoor dining last summer.

Scott Shanaman, who has been in the ski lift side of the industry for years, already has a triple chairlift he plans to install at some point in the next few years to provide easier access to the steeper terrain on the eastern side of the hill.

McIntyre’s slopes looked like those at any other ski area on the last Sunday in January. Some kids took their first turns between the legs of adults and others, attached by leashes, led their adults down the hill. Many more followed ski instructors through a series of turns around orange cones.

McIntyre Ski Area. Allen Lessels

Standing at the bottom of the hill, in a clear sign of the teaching nature of the mountain, dozens of parents and grandparents — all sporting their own masks — watched and waved as their kids and grandkids got their introductions to the sport.

Corinne Richardson was among the watchers. She and her husband, Jacob, brought their three kids — ages 11 to 7 — over from Dover, N.H., just under 40 miles away. For the fourth straight weekend.

“It’s a been great,” Corinne said. “The kids love it here. They’ve been taking snowboarding and skiing lessons. We’re trying to get our third one off the mountain now to go home. She wanted to take one more run.”

The kids were newbie skiers a month ago.

“The only reason we’re here is because of COVID,” Corinne said, “Otherwise we’d be doing other things outside. There are less people involved in this. This is more of a one family event for us. It’s a great family outing.”

The challenges of COVID have been plenty and have cut into various pieces of business at Lost Valley and McIntyre, including the busing in of kids after school by towns and recreation programs.

But there have been bright spots, too. Weekday business is up a bit with more local kids home-schooling and both kids and adults working from home and able to sneak away to an in-city area for a few hours of fresh air and outdoors time.

“Business is better than I expected it would be,” said Ross Boisvert, who runs McIntyre and has been at the area since the early 1980s, starting as a ski school instructor while he was in high school. “It can always be better and it certainly hasn’t been as fun. We have had only so many seats inside the lodge and we’ve had to ask guests to only come in for a short time to eat or warm up or use the bathroom. Otherwise, we’ve asked parents to stay outside or stay in their cars. We encourage social distancing and wearing masks all the time and most people have been very, very compliant.”

We stopped by Lost Valley as the lifts were about to open at 3 p.m. on a chilly Thursday in late January and took our turns on Big Buck and Bobcat and the like while Shanaman and his crew aggressively made snow at various spots on the hill.

The pace picked up on the trails and inside at Lost Valley Brewing as day turned to evening. One group of teenagers did laps in the terrain park while workers set up a race course for the night’s competition. The lodge was largely empty and capacity was limited in the brewpub. Outside, parents and spectators huddled around a large firepit.

Lost Valley’s previous owners were clients of his, and Shanaman said he always joked with them that if they decided to sell, they should let him know. They did and he and his wife signed on and are bringing back the place Otto Wallingford first put on the ski map.

Wallingford and Dr. Camille Gardner owned the valley that connected their two pieces of land on Perkins Ridge on the western edge of Auburn and decided to turn it into a ski area.

A farmer with a degree in agricultural engineering, Wallingford developed a large roller that was pulled behind farm equipment and broke up hard snow and turned it into a consistency much better for skiing. The Powder Maker, out of what became Wallingford’s Valley Engineering firm, ended up being used on ski slopes around the world. He was also out front in Maine in night skiing and snowmaking.

The young folks at Lost Valley this night likely knew little, if anything, of Otto or the place’s history. But their parents and grandparents certainly might have.

“What we have noticed this season is a lot of new people to the sport, which is a real good thing,” Shanaman said. “You also can tell a lot of people maybe grew up skiing but have been out of it for a while. Now, for whatever reason, they’re back. Maybe they have their own kids and want to be serious about this whole thing but also want to be around other people.

Pieces of the business related to learning to ski have done well this year, according to Shanaman.

“Private and semi-private lessons, rental packages, all that stuff is up,” he said. “We know that we’re a feeder area. Tons of Sugarloaf and Sunday River pass holders learned to ski here. Tons and tons of them. I think it bodes well for the whole industry that new people are coming out to areas like ours. I think it’s kind of a cyclical thing. We have families here where the grandparents were some of the original skiers here in the early ’60s as kids. Now they’re skiing with their grandkids. It’s kind of cool.”

Allen Lessels can be reached at lessfam321@gmail.com.