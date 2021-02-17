You think you miss everything about travel. I’m here to remind you that it’s not always glamorous

In the Before Times (that’s 2019), the world was up in arms over Footgate, an incident involving a shoeless individual scrolling through entertainment options on an airplane monitor with their toe. It caused such a fuss that 10 million people watched the video in mutual disgust. This was what travel was like pre-COVID-19. Seat kickers, long lines, and tight quarters. While we’re anxiously awaiting our post-coronavirus travel life to resume, this might be a good time to temper those high expectations, take off our rosé-colored glasses, and remember what it was really like.

Given how long it’s been since many of us have gotten on an airplane, a train, or even a bus, it’s inevitable that the passing of time has eviscerated all those unpleasant travel memories. While final destinations in the Caribbean, Canada, or Europe remain at the forefront of your hippocampus (that’s the part of the brain holding your precious travel memories), perhaps you’ve forgotten about the headache of getting actually getting there. Everybody had at least 12 travel horror stories. How quickly they forget.

20-minute conversations with Uber drivers about the weather

There are times when you’re just not in the mood to make small talk. In the mad rush to the airport, your brain is completely preoccupied with minute details. (Did I accidentally water the fish and feed the plants?) But your friendly Uber driver has other ideas. She wants to talk about how sunny it is. Or she wants to talk about sports, or, even worse, politics.

Listening to people scream into their speaker phones at the boarding gate.

Waiting for airplanes emboldens people to use their speaker phones in a way that they never would in any other public setting. With the volume set to 10, they give a blow-by-blow of everything happening. “Yeah, we just got to the gate. Before we got here, we stopped at Burger King for onion rings and Oreo pie. The drive-through was busy, but we made it. The lines weren’t bad at TSA. So now we just have an hour until we board. Bobby just went to the men’s room …”

Paying $12 for two aspirin.

Heaven forbid you forgot something in the dash to get to the airport: ibuprofen, ChapStick, a tiny tube of toothpaste. If you did, you’d better be prepared to cut into your vacation slush fund. Airport convenience stores know that you have nowhere else to turn, so get ready to be fleeced. Not only will you need a second mortgage to pay for the ibuprofen and a few snacks, you’ll need an advance on your salary for a bottle of water.

Sometimes there are things behind this door you'd rather not see. lita chaiinkaew/italita - stock.adobe.com

The seat lottery

A sense of relief slowly washes over you as you realize that the seat next to you on the airplane, train, or bus is empty. You hold your breath as the minutes tick away, praying to any deity who will listen that you really, really want the seat to stay empty. Your heart is racing with excitement as the flight attendant announces that the boarding door is about to close. Lo and behold, someone dashes in with seconds to spare, and, naturally they settle into the seat next to yours.

The flatulent seat mate

Thinking that the roar of the engines will hide him from any embarrassment or shame, this gentleman waits until takeoff, and then passes gas with the subtleness of a machine gun. He tinkers away on his laptop, pretending you don’t hear what sounds like the opening scene of “Saving Private Ryan” occurring next to you. At several points during the flight you extract a perfume sampler from your purse and spray a generous amount under your nose.

Advertisement

Getting thoroughly grossed out in the airplane or train bathroom

Let’s try to state this as delicately as possible. There are moments when nature calls, but it has already called to everybody else on the flight. You step into the lavatory and the floor is wet, the trash bin is overflowing, and, well, there are other issues. We’ll leave it at that.

The auto rental counter rush

It’s one of the cruelest parts of travel. You sit on a plane for three, four, or 10 hours. After the long procession to get off the plane and the interminable wait at baggage claim, you’re ready to get going. Except there’s one major hurdle standing between you and your final destination: Getting the rental car. There’s a wait for the shuttle. That’s followed by the 10 meter dash to be the first person at the rental counter. Otherwise you’ll watch your hair turn gray as the woman in front of you in line takes 30 minutes to decide if she wants to pay $15 for optional deer collision insurance.





















