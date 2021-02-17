Abandoned Amazon boxes found near hill in Plympton

Plympton police reported the lost boxes to Amazon, which had no information in their system regarding the disappearance.

A motorist reported seeing the boxes, Simon said, after which he received a call from dispatch. Simon said he was surprised to see many of the boxes remained untouched while others were opened. Along with a fellow officer, he gathered the 22-25 boxes and returned them to the police station.

Plympton Police Officer John Simon received an unusual call Wednesday morning — dozens of Amazon boxes had been discovered laying “down a hill” on Brook Street.

“It was brand new information to Amazon,” he said.

A representative for Amazon will head to Plympton to conduct their own investigation and inventory into the boxes, Simon said.

Simon said Plympton police are analyzing the already opened boxes, and thus far all the items have been “regular, random stuff” like toys and household items. He said the abnormality of the discovered boxes is to be expected.

“Nothing is ever normal with this job,” he said.

Simon said Plympton police are unsure how the boxes ended up on Brook Street. He said typically when boxes are stolen there is evidence of the theft, leading him to believe the weather played a part in the loss.

