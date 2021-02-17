The Black history I carry with me: Ava

“My name is Ava and I want to celebrate New England Black history by honoring Kem Danner. She’s the senior vice president of global human resources at State Street Global Advisors in Boston. She’s my dream roommate, auntie, and all-around super cool person.”

Danner was named one of the most powerful Black women in America by Black Enterprise in 2019 and not for the first time. She is known for her savvy and her commitment to inclusion, mentorship, and empowerment. Ava is a Rhode Island high school student and believer in civic engagement for a better future.