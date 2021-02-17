The Black history I carry with me: Red Shaydez

“My name is Red Shaydez and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring Ann Petry of Connecticut. Ann Petry was a bestselling author who wrote the book, “The Street.” It was the first novel by a Black woman to sell over a million copies in 1946. “The Street” was a brutally honest tale about a young Black woman raising her son amidst the violence and adversity in Harlem during the 1940′s. It was dubbed as ‘a masterpiece’ and a ‘Black protest novel’.”

Red Shaydez is a Boston hip-hop artist, mentor, educator, and multi-hyphenate creative.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.