Boston attorney Gary Zerola indicted on rape charges

Boston defense attorney Gary Zerola was indicted Tuesday by a Suffolk County grand jury on rape and burglary charges, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement .
Zerola, 49, of Salem is accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman in her Boston apartment on Jan. 12 while she was asleep and incapacitated. The DA’s office said more information will become available when Zerola is arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court.
A date for the arraignment has not yet been determined.
He was arraigned last month in Boston Municipal Court and has since been held without bail, the statement said.
Zerola is a former assistant district attorney who worked for two months in the Suffolk district attorney’s office in 2000 and for one year in the Essex district attorney’s office, the statement said.
He has been charged with sexual assault five times and already faces charges in the same court for the alleged rape of a woman in 2016. He had posted $10,000 bail in that case, according to the statement.
