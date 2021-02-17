Boston attorney Gary Zerola indicted on rape charges

Boston defense attorney Gary Zerola was indicted Tuesday by a Suffolk County grand jury on rape and burglary charges, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement .

Zerola, 49, of Salem is accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman in her Boston apartment on Jan. 12 while she was asleep and incapacitated. The DA’s office said more information will become available when Zerola is arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court.

A date for the arraignment has not yet been determined.