Boston College faces big challenges repairing trust on race

“As much as it is important to heal, I think one of the biggest steps in healing is ensuring it doesn’t happen again,” said Alyssa Iferenta, the co-director of FACES Council, an anti-racism student group.

The vandalism last month of the first-year women’s multicultural floor at Boston College have elevated long-simmering frustrations over an entrenched campus culture that critics say has not reckoned sufficiently with concerns over hate on campus.

Boston College faces a difficult task in rebuilding the trust of students who have felt betrayed by years of inaction from top leaders amid a string of racist incidents, campus activists and industry observers said, as the school promises to re-examine its efforts to create a more diverse and inclusive campus.

She said the university’s efforts to date often seem misdirected and vague. For example, Iferenta said, administrators should focus on making sure students know about the online reporting form for hate crimes instead of on their recent effort to facilitate conversations about the incidents in so-called “healing spaces.”

The college has pledged changes including a review in which outside experts will help evaluate the diversity training it provides to students, faculty and staff. But it has not yet released a timeline for when its plans will be put into place. “We are formulating our plan,” BC spokesman Jack Dunn said this week.

Colleges in the Boston area and across the country have been taking more forceful steps to confront racism and create more diverse and equitable campuses since the protests over the killings of Black people by police last summer.

Schools including Northeastern University and Boston University have elevated their diversity and equity administrators, promoting them to vice-president roles so that they have a direct line to the institution’s top leader. Others have boosted their training for faculty, staff and students and set aside money in the budgets to hire more diverse professors and ensure that Black and Latino students feel welcomed.

“It is something that has to come from the top,” said Robin Ely, a Harvard Business School professor who studies how business organizations can create healthy inclusive workplaces. “It’s really not a few bad apples, it really is the culture. The leaders of the organization are the stewards of the culture, any change in the culture they have to actually enact themselves.”

BC’s campus culture has most recently come under criticism after two male students last month banged on doors and overturned trash cans through a women’s multicultural floor. A few days later, the women on the floor, who are mostly Black and some Latinas, said two male students walked through their hallway singing loudly about “colored girls.”

BC officials said the students who trashed the floor have been sanctioned, but they would not describe the punishment, citing student privacy laws. The university’s conduct board will review the case of the students chanting the lyrics this week, but Dunn, the BC spokesman, has said that the accused students deny using racist language.

The women on the floor and Black students at BC more broadly said these incidents are part of a disturbing pattern on a campus where they feel targeted and isolated. Students said they were harassed during the presidential election last fall; in 2017 a Black Lives Matter poster was defaced; and a year later, a student scrawled racist graffiti on furniture, walls and a bathroom.

Even before that, students said they faced backlash during the 2016 election and the 2014 Black Lives Matter movement for staging public demonstrations on campus.

In response, Michael Lochhead, BC’s executive vice president and the acting vice president for student affairs, said he would be reviewing the university’s diversity and equity training programs for improvements and greater impact. Lochhead also promised to consult outside experts as part of the review.

If universities want to become welcoming places for students of color, they must invest in hiring properly trained staff to work on anti-racism efforts, bring on more diverse faculty and create spaces and clubs where students can feel that they belong on campus, said Ivory Toldson, a counseling and psychology professor at Howard University’s School of Education.

“A lot of the problems, when institutions say they’re going to do certain things and it falls flat, is because it’s just aspirational,” Toldson said.

Reforms aren’t easy, but they are increasingly necessary, as the college-age population in the US becomes more diverse, Toldson said. And universities that fail to welcome and take seriously the concerns of non-white students are going to be become less relevant.

“It can get very messy when changes are happening so fast,” Toldson said. Institutions that “have raised it to a level of priority; those are the institutions that will get through it.”

Four percent of BC undergraduates are Black, according to the most recent data. White students make up 57 percent and Hispanic students 11 percent.

At BC, students have said for years that the lack of institutional change has left students to try to fill that gap.

FACES Council held a first-ever anti-racism training for faculty and staff last year after numerous requests. Afterward they received requests for more trainings, but they eventually stopped because they felt that such labor-intensive programs were the administration’s responsibility.

“I struggled to grasp how the students of this institution have to take it upon themselves to educate the faculty, staff, and professors,” Iferenta said.

BC has long had an online complaint system for students to report bias-motivated incidents, but it is unclear how many students use it. Lochhead in an e-mail last week acknowledged last week that he recently became aware of problems that were not reported through the university’s online portal.

Since last Saturday, when Lochhead reminded students to use the online complaint portal to report problems, no incidents have been registered, Dunn said.

BC also offers annual online diversity training for students, faculty and staff that focuses on issues of race, ethnicity, gender and harassment. Dunn added that BC has support services for its Black, Hispanic, Asian and Native American students, ensuring that they remain in college and graduate at high rates.

The university also has a 96 percent graduation rate for low-income students, among the highest in the country, Dunn said.

It is “a significant accomplishment that reflects our commitment to serving students who have been traditionally underrepresented in higher education,” Dunn said.

Policy changes help, but they only go so far, Ely said. Something like an incident reporting system is only useful if students feel it is worth their time to report. If they believe their claims won’t be taken seriously they likely won’t report incidents, she said.

Ely, who spoke broadly because she said she is not familiar with the specifics at Boston College, said that in order to create a culture where people feel valued and able to thrive, the people with formal authority within the organization have to model the behaviors and values and mindsets they want to see in the rest of the organization.

“I don’t think that leaders of organizations really quite get that, and understand how important that is, being really visible about taking a public stand,” she said. “You can make these statements and you can be clear about what’s permissible and what’s not without having to wait for there to be some rupture.”

