Boston police seize four guns and arrest 7 suspects in probe sparked by incident in Wainright Park last year

A November incident at Wainwright Park in Dorchester that resulted in the arrests of three men and the seizure of six illegal guns sparked a probe that on Wednesday led to the apprehension of several additional suspects and the recovery of four more firearms along with drugs, Boston police said.
In a statement, police said the seven suspects arrested Wednesday, ranging in age from 17 to 26, hail from Dorchester, West Roxbury, Brighton, Norwood and Randolph and face assorted gun and ammunition charges. One of the suspects arrested Wednesday was among the defendants charged in November.
Authorities said Wednesday’s arrests were conducted by Boston police in collaboration with State Police; the US Marshals Service; and the Quincy, Randolph, and Norwood police departments. During the sweeps, police said, investigators “recovered four firearms, ammunition, 144 grams of suspected fentanyl, Class B Drugs, Class E Drugs, as well as other evidentiary items.”
The arrests, police said, were the result of a probe “that originated from an incident at Wainwright Park in November 2020, where three people were arrested and 6 firearms were recovered.”
In the November incident, police said at the time, officers approached a group of about 30 people gathered inside Wainwright Park, leading to the arrests of the three men as well as the seizure of a loaded .357 magnum Smith & Wesson revolver, a loaded .38 special Smith & Wesson revolver, and a loaded 9mm P80 firearm with no serial number.
The three men arrested in November on gun charges were identified at the time as Jacari Drayton, 29, of Roxbury; Patrick Bishop, 21, of Chestnut Hill; and Nathan Bootman, 23, of Randolph.
Those arrested Wednesday, police said, were Bishop; Shavea Fyffe, 26, of Randolph; Maliek Palmer-Robinson, 21, of Norwood; Trevon Bell, 24, of Brighton; Dorchester residents Keenan Monroe, 26, and Jaquori Lyons, 22; and a 17-year-old juvenile.
Arraignment information for the suspects in Suffolk Superior Court wasn’t immediately available. It wasn’t immediately clear if any of the defendants had hired lawyers.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.
