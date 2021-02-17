Boston police seize four guns and arrest 7 suspects in probe sparked by incident in Wainright Park last year

A November incident at Wainwright Park in Dorchester that resulted in the arrests of three men and the seizure of six illegal guns sparked a probe that on Wednesday led to the apprehension of several additional suspects and the recovery of four more firearms along with drugs, Boston police said.

In a statement, police said the seven suspects arrested Wednesday, ranging in age from 17 to 26, hail from Dorchester, West Roxbury, Brighton, Norwood and Randolph and face assorted gun and ammunition charges. One of the suspects arrested Wednesday was among the defendants charged in November.

Authorities said Wednesday’s arrests were conducted by Boston police in collaboration with State Police; the US Marshals Service; and the Quincy, Randolph, and Norwood police departments. During the sweeps, police said, investigators “recovered four firearms, ammunition, 144 grams of suspected fentanyl, Class B Drugs, Class E Drugs, as well as other evidentiary items.”