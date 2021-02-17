Catholics adjust Ash Wednesday rituals due to coronavirus pandemic

“So the sprinkling of ashes on the top of the head, without any physical contact, is the normal way,” the website states.

This year Catholic priests are being directed to avoid any physical contact with their parishioners on Ash Wednesday. Instead of swiping ashes on people’s foreheads in the shape of a cross, priests are supposed to remain silent and sprinkle ashes on top of their heads. And everyone must wear masks, according to the revised protocols posted on the Archdiocese of Boston’s website.

For Catholics, it’s an annual tradition to get ashes swiped on your forehead on Ash Wednesday. But due to concerns of spreading coronavirus, that ritual has been tweaked.

Of course, sprinkling ashes is not an exact science. When priests use this method, the placement of the ashes may vary from person to person, according to MC Sullivan, the chief healthcare ethicist for the Archdiocese of Boston

“The priest will put the ashes at the top of the head. For some people, depending on the moment (who moves and so on), that could be at the top of the forehead or actually beyond the hairline,” Sullivan said in a email.

Priests can also choose to apply the ashes with a disposable cotton swab.

“The swab should be used only once, and a new swab used for each recipient,” the directive on the Archdiocese website states. “The swab must be subsequently burned.”

There’s also the option of distributing individually packaged packets of ashes to parishioners that they can bring home and administer to themselves and their families.

“In any case, the minister must not touch the person receiving ashes,” the directive states. “Both parties must be wearing masks.”

And some parishes may opt to forgo ashes altogether.

“Some parishes may in fact decide not to distribute ashes this year,” the website states.

Sullivan said she wasn’t aware of any parish canceling their Ash Wednesday services.

“Every parish will have some kind of Mass and service for Ash Wednesday, I would imagine,” she said. “I have not heard of any parish that has had to suspend the service for any reason.”

The new protocols also reduce the amount of speaking that a priest would typically do during Ash Wednesday services. The phrases — “Repent, and believe in the Gospel,” or “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return” — should only be said once to the whole congregation and not individually to each person, the website states.

Terrence Donilon, a spokesman for the Archdiocese, said most, if not all, parishes in the Archdiocese of Boston will be distributing ashes this year, albeit in a slightly different way than people are used to.

He said the changes were made to “provide the traditional services because of their meaning to the faithful” and “to continue the work of protecting and supporting public health during this pandemic.”

