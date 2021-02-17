Former FBI agent convicted of helping James “Whitey” Bulger orchestrate 1982 slaying granted medical release

The Florida’s Commission on Offender Review voted 2-1 to release Connolly after doctors who have been treating him reported that he is terminally ill and is likely to die within a year.

Connolly, 80, has cancer, and diabetes and has been receiving treatment at a prison hospital.

John J. Connolly Jr., the former FBI agent convicted of helping James “Whitey” Bulger orchestrate the 1982 slaying of a gambling executive in Florida, was granted medical release Wednesday and will be released from prison in Florida after serving nearly 19 years.

Connolly was convicted in 2008 of second-degree murder in connection with the 1982 death of Boston businessman John B. Callahan.

In a statement read during the hearing by a victims’ advocate, Callahan’s son, Patrick, said he didn’t oppose Connolly’s release after learning of his prognosis. “Let his family have this one year with him before he dies.”

Connolly and Bulger had grown up together in a South Boston housing project and in the 1970s Connolly recruited Bulger as an FBI informant. But the arrangement soured and Connolly was ultimately convicted of accepting bribes; alerting Bulger and his right-hand man, Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi, when investigators got close to implicating them; and falsifying FBI reports.

Connolly had told Bulger and Flemmi that the FBI was looking to question Callahan about the 1981 murder of World Jai Alai owner Roger Wheeler in Oklahoma and two other killings in Boston, Flemmi told jurors during Connolly’s trial.

That tip led Bulger and Flemmi to plot Callahan’s murder, prosecutors argued. An associate, John Martorano, lured Callahan to Florida, shot him, and left his body in a car at Miami International Airport. Though Connolly was far from the murder scene — he was on Cape Cod — an appeals court ruled in 2015 that his murder conviction was proper because he was a “principal in the first degree.”

Bulger, caught in California in 2011 after 16 years on the run, was later sentenced to life for killing 11 people during the 1970s and ’80s. He was beaten to death in a federal prison in West Virginia in 2018, just hours after he was transferred there. Flemmi remains in federal prison.

Last April, when the coronavirus was rapidly spreading through prisons and jails across the country, Connolly’s attorneys argued that his medical conditions — among them diabetes, an umbilical hernia requiring surgery, skin cancer, and osteoarthritis in his left hip — put him at great risk for the virus. A judge denied their request.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.