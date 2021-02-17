Here’s what Mayor Elorza is asking state leaders for this year

ICYMI : Rhode Island was up to 122,072 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 242 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 2.6 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 18.6 percent. The state announced 10 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,344. There were 197 people in the hospital, and 47,801 residents are fully vaccinated.

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.

A year before his expected run for governor, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has unveiled an ambitious legislative agenda for 2021 that includes asking state lawmakers to preserve all of the city’s annual state aid, reform the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, and give cities and towns more funding if marijuana is legalized.

Many of the bills Elorza has supported since taking office – like driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants – but there are a handful of new proposals in the mayor’s package. There are also two notable changes from the past: He isn’t seeking any legislation to support the city’s pension fund (like monetizing the water supply) or targeting nonprofits for new revenue (by taxing certain properties).

You can read his entire legislative agenda here, and here’s a quick overview of the key bills.

State aid

While Governor Gina Raimondo has at times sought to cut certain funding for cities and towns (like distressed communities and payments in lieu of taxes from nonprofits), lawmakers have generally fought to restore that money. Elorza is asking the General Assembly to consider small increases in those categories this year.

Regionalization

A bill hasn’t yet been introduced, but Elorza wants the state to consider allowing “communities to regionalize or share services along geographic boundaries such as county lines.” Proposals like this are often themes for gubernatorial candidates who want to show they can be efficient with tax dollars, but they have rarely moved in the past. Aides to Elorza said joint purchasing agreements between communities would be an example of something they would support.

Keep it local

Elorza wants lawmakers to consider legislation that would allow Providence to offer incentives for residents to become teachers or police officers. The proposals aren’t fully fleshed out at this point, but it’s part of an ongoing effort to diversify the ranks of those occupations.

Housing

The package includes support for a $5 million appropriation in the state budget for affordable housing, a state-mandated eviction moratorium during the pandemic, and stronger anti-discrimination laws for renters.

Police reform

A Senate-led task force called for changes to the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR) in 2020 and state Representative Anastasia Williams introduced a bill to do the same, but it never went anywhere. Among the changes that might be considered are giving police chiefs more flexibility to suspend officers for longer than two days and shaking up the three-member panel that hears officer disciplinary cases.

Marijuana

Elorza wasn’t always a supporter of legalized marijuana, but he’s grown more comfortable with the idea in recent years. If it happens this year, he wants lawmakers to allocate more tax revenue to cities and towns.

ATVs

Residents have long complained about ATVs zooming through neighborhoods. Elorza wants the General Assembly to decide whether off-road vehicles belong on residential streets, and if they do, require them to be quieter.

