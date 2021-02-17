Mass. Legislature to probe Baker’s COVID vaccine rollout

The announcement comes as Massachusetts has shown marked improvement in its distribution process, having recently notched its millionth vaccine administered. So far, though, state, local, and national leaders have kept the pressure on Baker, calling on him to address persistent racial disparities, improve the sign-up process, and prioritize different vulnerable groups. The administration announced Wednesday that individuals who are over the age of 65 or have two or more chronic health conditions will become eligible to receive the vaccine in the state. The expansion, which takes effect Thursday, will nearly double the number of Massachusetts residents who are eligible for shots, according to state officials.

Massachusetts Senate President Karen E. Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano said Wednesday that they will convene a joint committee for the first hearing on Feb. 25, and seek testimony from the Baker administration on its vaccine distribution operation and future plans for distribution.

In a rare flex of legislative authority, the Democratic-led Massachusetts Legislature will call Governor Charlie Baker’s administration to a series of oversight hearings to answer for a vaccine rollout that some have criticized as sluggish and inequitable.

“We have heard the frustration and anger of people across Massachusetts about the constantly changing and confusing vaccination roll out plan, and we are using the tools at our disposal to help people get answers, especially about what we can expect moving forward,” Spilka said in a statement announcing the oversight hearings. “It is essential that we get a greater understanding of the Baker Administration’s plans to improve our vaccination rates, especially for those communities and populations hardest hit, including persons who are medically fragile or with disabilities, teachers, and communities of color.”

Advertisement

Mariano and Spilka said more hearings will be scheduled in the coming weeks, following the Feb. 25 panel. The lawmakers did not immediately say which officials from the administration would be called to testify. A spokesman for the Baker administration did not immediately return a request for comment.

Advertisement

The Legislature doesn’t routinely hold oversight hearings, instead using its dozens of committees to primarily vet and shepherd through thousands of bills each session. But lawmakers have turned to them as a check on the Baker administration, including in recent months through a series of hearings examining the failures at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home amid the pandemic.

In 2019, the Legislature also staged a seven-hour examination of mistakes within the Registry of Motor Vehicles after a deadly crash killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire and thrust the Registry into crisis.

Throughout most of the pandemic, the Legislature often acted as a deferential partner to Baker, who has wielded vast emergency powers to guide the state through the crisis. But lawmakers have been increasingly critical, and vocal, about the state’s balky vaccination rollout, filing legislation to reshape the process, peppering the administration with letters, and forming new committees with the specific charge of providing more scrutiny of the state’s plans.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @emmaplatoff. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.