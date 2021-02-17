MBTA to hold Feb. 24 public meeting on transit changes due to COVID-19 pandemic

The meeting, which will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. , will allow participants to ask questions and give feedback on the changes, according to the statement.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will hold a virtual public hearing Feb. 24 to discuss temporary schedule changes that will go into effect in March and April, the agency said in a statement

The presentation will cover why the route changes are necessary, the service planning process, and specific details about the changes and how routes are impacted, according to the MBTA.

The MBTA also hosts weekly virtual “Coffee Chats” for people who are unable to attend other virtual meetings. The weekly sessions are with the agency’s community liaisons, and are available online in multiple languages, according to the MBTA.

The upcoming changes are part of the MBTA’s “Forging Ahead” initiative, which is the agency’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ridership across the MBTA has fallen during the health crisis, as many people have either lost their jobs or have switched to remote work, and many businesses have been forced to scale back operations, the MBTA said on its website.

The MBTA Commuter Rail will undergo scheduling changes starting on April 5.

The MBTA said subway changes will begin March 14, with around a 20 percent frequency reduction to service on the Green, Orange, and Red lines. The Blue Line will have a 5 percent reduction in service, the agency said on its Spring 2021 service changes site.

The MBTA has also released details on bus service changes for several routes beginning March 14. The agency launched schedule changes for ferries on Jan. 23 that included temporarily suspended direct Charlestown (F4) and Hingham (F1) service, and reductions to Hingham/Hull service.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.